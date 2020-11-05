After another close loss, this time at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Giants travel to the nation’s capital to face the division-rival Washington Football Team in Week 9. Can the Giants ultimately oust Washington for their second win of the year?

The Giants vs. Washington odds don’t suggest it but are at least trending in the Giants’ direction.

The Giants were originally 3.5-point road underdogs, but that line has since moved to +2.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The moneyline was additionally Giants +155 and Washington -186 but has since shifted to Giants +115 and Washington -132.

Bet the Giants +2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook here.

This all comes after Tuesday afternoon’s NFL trade deadline, with the Giants not becoming sellers like many thought they would be. Despite rumors, the Giants decided not to move starters Kevin Zeitler (right guard), Dalvin Tomlinson (defensive lineman), Golden Tate (wide receiver), or Evan Engram (tight end). Thus, the Giants still employ likely their top offensive lineman, defensive lineman, and two of their offensive weapons ahead of this divisional matchup.

Washington is additionally dealing with a number of injuries, including setbacks to defensive end Montez Sweat (concussion) and tight end Logan Thomas (ankle).

Giants-Washington Spread Moves in Favor of Giants

As stated previously, the Giants opened up as 3.5-point road underdogs ahead of this Week 9 matchup, but are 2.5-point underdogs as of Thursday. The deadline news likely has something to do with this.

Not to mention, if there’s a team the Giants can defeat on their schedule, it’s Washington. The Giants have won each of the last four meetings against this team despite the fact they’ve been a woeful ballclub since the commencement of the 2017 campaign.

This season alone, the Giants are 5-3 against the spread and 0-7 overall as underdogs while Washington is 3-3-1 against the spread. This is the first game all year in which Washington is favored.

The line swing could additionally have to do with how the Giants are performing. Despite the fact that they’re 1-7, five of their losses have been within one possession. Overall, their average losing margin is 7.9 points.

The Giants were able to keep the Buccaneers in check, the NFC East-leading Eagles in check, as well as both the Bears and Rams. If they could do that, there’s reason to believe they’ll have a significant chance at defeating Washington or at least covering.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO

Get your FREE 1,000 bonus today!

GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!

Total Increases Slightly

The total was originally over-under 41.0 points but has since increased to over-under 42.0. This slight shift could have to do with the Giants keeping a few of their offensive weapons instead of moving them at the deadline, but it’s still a fairly low and reasonable mark.

The Giants are 31st in the NFL in scoring (18.1 points per game) while Washington is 30th (19.0 points per game). Either defense is strong on the scoring front as well, with the Giants allowing 24.9 average points and Washington letting up 23.6 average points.

For what it’s worth, the under has hit in four of the Football Team’s seven games, while the same has occurred in five of the Giants’ eight matchups.

The average total game points for either team surpasses DraftKings Sportsbook’s total. The Giants are at 43.0 and Washington is at 42.6.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, CO, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Moneyline Shifts Towards Giants

As was previously mentioned, the moneyline was originally Giants +155 and Washington -186 but is now Giants +115 and Washington -132.

Despite the fact that Washington possesses a better record (2-5) than the Giants (1-7) and is in second place in the division, the Giants may employ more talent than the Football Team. And again, the Giants have been able to keep most of their opponents in check and should have a decent chance at emerging victorious against a below-average Washington team.

But then again, Washington does carry momentum, having won its most recent game against the Cowboys. The Giants, on the other hand, are coming off a string of two consecutive defeats.

Where is the money going?

Both the spread and moneyline bets/handle are favoring the Giants in this Week 9 NFC East matchup.

In regard to the spread, the Giants are responsible for 67% of the bets and 85% of the handle, while Big Blue is additionally responsible for 82% of the bets and 64% of the handle on the moneyline.

Bettors aren’t loving the under though. While 79% of the bets have been placed on the over for this game, 81% of the handle is going towards the same bet.

All betting splits courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

PointsBet Sportsbook States: NJ, IL, IN, IA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $250

DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW