We have what should be a blowout matchup between the Jets and Chiefs this week, so let’s take a look at the odds and provide our picks and predictions.

At 0-7, it’s very much unclear if or when the Jets will win a game in 2020, as they certainly seem en route to a historically horrific season and the No. 1 overall draft pick. The Chiefs, on the other hand, are 6-1, coming off a big road victory over the division-rival Broncos.

The Jets are currently 19.5-point underdogs against the Chiefs and +1150 on the moneyline in comparison to the Chiefs’ -2000. The total is currently set at over-under 49.0.

This isn’t a winnable matchup for the Jets whatsoever. The Chiefs are just way too talented of a ballclub and possess the necessary resources to defeat this New York team by a few touchdowns. It’s a significantly wide spread though, so will the Jets at least cover?

Jets vs. Chiefs Betting: Bet on Heavily-Favored Chiefs

Sure, the 19.5-point spread is going to be difficult to cover, but I’m still taking the Chiefs to get the job done for a number of reasons.

For one, the Jets defense has struggled for much of the season, allowing an average of 29.0 points and 385.0 yards, and it’ll have one of its most difficult tasks all year when New York takes on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Kansas City is seventh in the NFL in total offense and fifth in scoring.

On the opposite side of the ball, the Chiefs don’t employ the strongest defense, but can the Jets offense really compete against anyone? The unit is last in scoring, passing, and total offense, as well as 23rd in the league in rushing. Adam Gase wasn’t able to call consistently productive plays and neither did offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains against the Bills in Week 7.

Thus, defending the Jets won’t be much of a challenge for the Chiefs despite their mediocre defense.

This all paired with the fact that the Jets will need to play on the road at Arrowhead Stadium should lead to a huge win for the Chiefs, and one that could be by three touchdowns.

Put cold, hard cash down on the Chiefs moneyline

While few are taking the Jets to cover, even fewer are betting them to win outright. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are responsible for 89% of the moneyline handle and 95% of the moneyline bets.

Despite the risk ($2000 to earn a profit of $100), this is an easy cash grab. There’s no shot the Chiefs don’t win this matchup outright, given the talent they employ on either side of the ball in comparison to the Jets roster. The offense shouldn’t have a tough time going up against the struggling Jets defense, and the Kansas City defense, while mediocre, will be able to keep the putrid Gang Green offensive unit in check.

I understand putting $2000 down will make your heart beat out of your chest for a short period of time, but don’t worry, the Chiefs are winning this game outright. There’s simply no chance they don’t.

Take the under in this game at all costs

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the total is currently set at over-under 49.0, and I would definitely hammer the under.

The Jets offense is horrific on the scoring front, and I can’t see it becoming a fair contributor to this total points mark whatsoever. Like last week, I imagine the Jets finish with 10 points, which means the Chiefs would need to score at least 40 for the over to hit.

To be honest, I don’t believe this will occur, given the fact that they may take Mahomes out of the game in the fourth quarter if (and when) it’s a blowout.

Not to mention, each of these teams has hit the under four times in their respective seven games.

Jets vs. Chiefs Prediction

Give me the Chiefs to win outright, the Chiefs to cover, and the under. The Jets lose in a blowout to drop to 0-8.