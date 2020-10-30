After a big win over Washington, the Giants came up short in heartbreaking fashion against the Eagles in Week 7 and are back to the drawing board.

At the moment, the Giants are 12-point underdogs and are +480 on the moneyline in comparison to the Buccaneers’ -670, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at over-under 45.0.

Luckily, Big Blue is back home against the Buccaneers in a Week 8 Monday Night Football battle at MetLife Stadium. At 5-2, the Buccaneers lead the NFC South division and are coming off two huge victories over the Packers and Raiders.

The Giants need to bring their A-game if they prefer to get back on track with a victory and remain in the mix within the putrid NFC East. The Bucs are third in scoring and their defense is no joke either, sitting at No. 3 in the league in total yards allowed per game.

Hammer the Under at all Costs

I usually say this every week, but we’re going to continue this bet for the upcoming primetime matchup. You must hammer the under (45.0) for a number of reasons.

Sure, the Bucs sport a powerful offense, but the Giants defense has been strong enough in 2020 to the point where it should keep Tom Brady‘s unit in check for the most part. The Giants are in the top half of the league in total yards allowed per game (13th with an average of 356.3) and is additionally 14th with 24.9 average points allowed.

The glaring issue the Giants defensive unit will need to fix though is getting off the field in the big moments. Within the 14 two-minute warnings they’ve experienced thus far, Big Blue has allowed 56 points. Yes, 56.

On the other hand, New York employs a putrid offense, especially on the scoring front. The Giants are second-to-last in the league with 17.4 points per game, while the Buccaneers defense is allowing just 20.3 points on average.

The Giants may only score around 10-13 points in this game, which would leave it up to the Bucs to score 33-36 points in order for the over to hit. Considering this relatively strong Giants defense, I don’t see that occurring.

Take the Giants with the Spread

The Giants are currently 12-point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook, a spread that might be too wide for the Bucs to cover. Big Blue has actually been in most of their 2020 defeats, with an average losing margin of 8.8 points. This has included a four-point loss to the Bears, a three-point loss to the Cowboys, and most recently, a one-point defeat at the hands of the Eagles.

New York is additionally 4-3 against the spread this year.

And while the Buccaneers’ averaging winning margin sits at 18.4 points, I can see the Giants entering this home matchup fired up after their tough loss to Philly. I don’t believe they’ll win, but the Giants will certainly give the Bucs a run for their money, leading to a final margin that’s fewer than 12 points.

However, the Buccaneers will Indeed Win Outright

I don’t think the Giants have much of a chance to win this game outright, given their talent (or lack thereof) going up against this loaded Buccaneers roster. While it may take Brady some time to figure this Giants defense out, he’ll ultimately find a way to lead his team to a big victory on the road and its third win in as many weeks.

There is a risk to taking the Buccaneers on the moneyline ($670 to earn a profit of $100), but I would be surprised if the Giants ultimately emerge victorious in this game.

Giants vs. Buccaneers Betting Pick

The Giants will enter this game motivated to get back on the right track, but I don’t believe they’ll ultimately get the job done. Take the Buccaneers -670 on the moneyline but the Giants with the 12-point spread. And as we previously mentioned, hammer the under.

