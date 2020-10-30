The pandemic-impacted 2020 NFL season is just flying by, as we’ve already arrived at the Week 8 slate of matchups. And boy, do we have some intriguing games lined up for Sunday afternoon/evening.

Let’s take a look at the NFL Week 8 lines, spreads, and betting splits, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.



Week 8 NFL Betting Odds & Splits

Teams Point Spread % Handle % Bets Total Points % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets LV Raiders +2.5 59% 74% Over 50.5 53% 63% +125 91% 79% CLE Browns -2.5 41% 26% Under 50.5 47% 37% -141 9% 21% LA Rams -3.5 79% 80% Over 46.0 42% 70% -195 86% 85% MIA Dolphins +3.5 21% 20% Under 46.0 58% 30% +165 14% 15% MIN Vikings +6 4% 11% Over 51.0 47% 63% +230 6% 4% GB Packers -6 96% 89% Under 51.0 53% 37% -275 94% 96% NE Patriots +4 15% 19% Over 41.0 29% 66% +180 24% 20% BUF Bills -4 85% 81% Under 41.0 71% 34% -210 76% 80% NY Jets +19.5 18% 37% Over 49.0 68% 59% +1150 11% 5% KC Chiefs -19.5 82% 63% Under 49.0 32% 41% -2000 89% 95% PIT Steelers +4 71% 72% Over 46.5 53% 78% +180 80% 68% BAL Ravens -4 29% 28% Under 46.5 47% 22% -205 20% 32% TEN Titans -5.5 94% 88% Over 53.0 72% 64% -235 98% 95% CIN Bengals +5.5 6% 12% Under 53.0 28% 36% +200 2% 5% LA Chargers -3.5 0% 0% Over 44.5 66% 74% -162 82% 80% DEN Broncos +3.5 0% 0% Under 44.5 34% 26% +143 18% 20% NO Saints -4.5 68% 76% Over 43.5 24% 64% -215 72% 83% CHI Bears +4.5 32% 24% Under 43.5 76% 36% +185 28% 17% SF 49ers +3 22% 21% Over 53.5 81% 76% +135 17% 23% SEA Seahawks -3 78% 79% Under 53.5 19% 24% -155 83% 77% DAL Cowboys +9 7% 15% Over 43.0 42% 60% +325 8% 8% PHI Eagles -9 93% 85% Under 43.0 58% 40% -385 92% 92%

Yes, I think we should address the elephant in the room: the spread of the upcoming New York Jets-Kansas City Chiefs matchup. The Jets enter as 19.5-point underdogs after coming up short in each of their first seven games of the year. Kansas City, on the other hand, is 6-1 ahead of this home matchup at Arrowhead Stadium.

Bettors don’t exactly like the Jets’ chances of covering either. When it comes to that potential scenario, Gang Green is responsible for 18% of the handle and 37% of the bets, while the Chiefs are responsible for 82% of the handle and 63% of the bets.

Another significant spread comes in the Sunday Night Football meeting between the Dallas Cowboys (+9) and Philadelphia Eagles (-9). Despite the Eagles’ struggles this season (2-4-1 through seven weeks), the Cowboys don’t employ a reliable starting quarterback. Due to injuries to Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton, Ben DiNucci will likely start for Dallas this Sunday night.

The Eagles have yet to win a game by over nine points this season, but the bettors are paying no mind to that. Philly is responsible for 93% of the handle and 85% of the bets in regard to the spread.

The game of the week takes place in the 1:00 p.m. ET window on Sunday afternoon between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

While the Steelers are the sole remaining undefeated team in the league, the Ravens are actually favored on DraftKings Sportsbook by four points and are -205 on the moneyline. Baltimore is indeed the home team (which could’ve forced the oddsmakers to favor them in this one), but a four-point spread seems too wide a margin.

Nonetheless, bettors still like Pittsburgh though — the Steelers are responsible for 71% of the handle and 72% of the bets.

