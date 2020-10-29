Week 8 in the NFL is almost here, and luckily, and William Hill is ready for all of the games on the board. And while the Eagles and Cowboys are both struggling ballclubs, they’re both very much in the mix in the NFC East division, making for a crucial Sunday Night Football matchup.

There are numerous reasons why you should pay attention to the divisional meeting, with William Hill Sportsbook providing the most important one.

The popular sportsbook is offering 20-1 odds for either the Cowboys or Eagles to cover +50. Yes, a $5 bet to earn a $100 payout. It’s a deal almost too good to be true, but it’s not, and those in New Jersey take advantage of it.

Eagles-Cowboys +50 Promo at William Hill

This bet is only for new users, who must register with William Hill Sportsbook and download the app. From there, you can deposit at least $10 and make your $5 bet for the promotion to activate.

If the bet ultimately hits, William Hill will pay out $100 in the form of a free bet. To earn the payout, the team you choose will either need to win outright or lose by fewer than 50 points.

Seriously, don’t mess around here. This is a bet you need to take advantage of for this Sunday night.

Register with William Hill Sportsbook to get this offer by clicking here and using promo code ELITEWIN.

Big-Time Value at William Hill

And why is it such an intriguing bet, you ask?

On William Hill Sportsbook, the spread is currently the Cowboys +9 with the total at over-under 43.0. Thus, the sportsbook itself doesn’t even believe this will be a 50-point game, and neither should you.

While the Eagles could win this game by more than a touchdown, given the state the Cowboys are in with either Andy Dalton or Ben DiNucci as their starting quarterback, to say one team will win by more than 50 points is absolute blasphemy.

The largest margin the Cowboys have been involved with this year is 28 — a loss in Week 6 at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals. As far as the Eagles are concerned, the largest margin they’ve seen in a game this year is 18 — a 37-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.

There have also been zero games in the NFL this season decided by at least 50 points. The last time a team won by at least 50 points in the regular season was in 2014 when the then-St. Louis Rams defeated the then-Oakland Raiders by a score of 52-0, which is tied for the 10th-largest blowout in the league’s history.

So statistically speaking, this probably won’t be a 50-point game. Not to mention, neither offense is dominant enough to put up that many points in the first place. The Eagles are scoring an average of 23.3 points while the Cowboys are putting up 25.1 points per game. And don’t forget, much of the Cowboys’ scoring average is thanks to the play of Dak Prescott, who’s now out for the season after suffering a compound right ankle fracture in Week 5.

This is such an easy process and cash grab.

Register with William Hill Sportsbook to get this offer by clicking here and using promo code ELITEWIN.

