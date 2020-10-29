Big games call for big sports betting promos, and despite the struggles of the Eagles and Cowboys so far this season, DraftKings Sportsbook is absolutely bringing it for what remains a huge game this Sunday night.

First-place will be on the line when the Eagles and Cowboys square off in Philadelphia this weekend, and DraftKings Sportsbook is running a must-grab new user promo for bettors in all states.

Get the Eagles to beat the Cowboys at 3-1 odds this Sunday night with DraftKings Sportsbook

Dallas will limp into Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night, and they will do so with a struggling backup quarterback in Andy Dalton, or they will do it with a rookie third-stringer from James Madison in Ben DiNucci. Either way, it’s a brutal matchup for a Cowboys team that has been utterly outclassed in recent weeks, one that appears on the brink of total collapse.

How to Get +300 Odds on Eagles at DraftKings Sportsbook

Register, make a $10 first deposit, and then head to the rewards tab in the bottom right corner of the app. Select the single-use +300 (3 to 1) odds boost, apply it, and then root for the Eagles to knock off the Cowboys this week.

Note: these special odds should also populate in the regular bet slip, but you can head to the rewards page if they don't automatically appear.

To quantify the value of this deal, it would cost a bettor nearly $500 at the current moneyline prices to win $150 on a Philadelphia victory. However, with this offer from DraftKings, bettors can back the Eagles for only $50 to achieve the same payout. In essence, if used at its maximum value, this promo is worth well over $400 in total savings.

Huge Value on Eagles at DraftKings Sportsbook

Despite the Eagles’ own struggles this year, they still field the superior quarterback and appear to be a more complete team in this matchup.

The Dallas offense sputtered to a combined 13 points over the last two weeks. Making matters worse, they’re now parting ways with key defensive veterans who have been partly responsible for a historically poor unit.

How Poor? It has been gashed for at least 38 points in more than half of its games thus far.

Also working in the Eagles’ favor is that they are expected to get back several prominent players who have missed time with injuries. That’s why oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have installed Philly, despite its 2-4-1 record, as a huge -400 moneyline favorite.

Really, this is just a long-winded way to say that +300 moneyline odds on a -400 favorite is insane value, particularly when the favorite is going head-to-head with a team that appears to be a disaster.

This offer, which is available in states where DraftKings Sportsbook is currently live, is capped at a $50 max bet and will pay $150–if the Eagles beat the Cowboys.

