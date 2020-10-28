The Giants are coming off a devastating Week 7 loss to the Eagles, but possess a great opportunity to get back on track against the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers next Monday night. Can they pull it off?

Unfortunately, the Giants vs. Buccaneers odds don’t suggest it nor are trending in the right direction.

The Giants were originally 10-point underdogs, but that line has since moved to 10.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Additionally, Big Blue was +360 on the moneyline in comparison to the Bucs’ -480.

However, the Giants are now +400 with the Buccaneers a -530 moneyline favorite. If you believe the direction of the money matters, then, yeah, bad news for the Giants.

This all comes despite Chris Godwin’s injury. It was revealed Tuesday that the star Buccaneers receiver fractured his finger in Week 7 and would undergo surgery. This setback will cause him to miss this upcoming Monday Night Football matchup.

If anything, Godwin could be ready to go for his team’s Week 9 meeting with the division-rival New Orleans Saints. But right now, it seems wideout Mike Evans will need to carry a great portion of the load in the receiving department against the Giants.

Giants-Bucs Spread Moves in Favor of Tampa Bay

The Giants originally opened up as 10-point underdogs, but that line has since shifted.

As of Wednesday, the Giants are now 10.5-point underdogs. Despite the injury to Chris Godwin, oddsmakers still like the Buccaneers due to the sheer talent they employ on both sides of the ball.

After all, that talent has been on full display during a stretch in which the Bucs have rolled off wins in five of their last six games and move into the top spot in the NFC South.

The line swing could also have something to do with where the money is going. Across all reporting markets, 65% of bets are going towards the Buccaneers (35% for the Giants). The Bucs are additionally responsible for 89% of the handle, compared to just 11% for the Giants.

While the Giants’ defensive unit may at least compete against the Buccaneers offense and mostly keep Brady in check, it’s hard to envision Big Blue’s offense conjuring up any sort of success. Tampa Bay is allowing 291.3 total yards per game (third in the NFL), with the Giants gaining an average of just 282.4 yards (31st in the league). The Bucs are also allowing 20.3 points per game (eighth), while the Giants are second-to-last, averaging just 17.4 points per game.

Therefore, the Bucs offense won’t need to do too much if their defense just takes advantages of favorable matchups, which should lead to an easy victory.

Total decreases slightly

The total was originally 47, but has since dipped slightly, sitting at 46 points. This could be due, at least in part, to Godwin’s injury.

In four games this year, Godwin has scored two touchdowns. This comes after he scored nine touchdowns in 2019 and seven in 2018 with quarterbacks not named Tom Brady. Oddsmakers may believe Godwin is worth a point for the Bucs.

Either way, this is a fairly low total, considering the Bucs offense will need to face a Giants defense that’s been fairly strong all year but has experienced issues getting off the field on third down as well as in the big moments.

Also keep in mind how putrid the Giants offense has been on the scoring front. As was mentioned previously, the Daniel Jones-Jason Garrett-led unit is putting up just 17.4 points per game.

Moneyline Also Shifts Toward Buccaneers

While the spread and total changed, the monyeline has experienced the most drastic shift. The moneyline opened up as Giants +360 and Buccaneers -480, but as of Wednesday, the Giants are +400 and the Buccaneers check in at -530.

It’s not the most eye-popping change, but it is definitely still a noticeable move. Potential injury-related news later in the week could (and likely will) change the market again, but for now, the moneyline is trending in the Buccaneers’ direction.

