The New York Jets are winless in 2020, and it doesn’t look like that’ll change against the division-rival Buffalo Bills.

Let’s take a look at our best Jets vs. Bills player prop bets and picks.

Simply speaking, the Bills are more talented than the Jets in all facets, and despite two straight losses, they should be able to oust their division rivals on the road. The Bills are favored by 10.5 points with the total set at over-under 46.0, and the player prop bets across multiple legal online sportsbooks are extremely intriguing.

DraftKings Sportsbook owns the most interesting player prop, which involves the touchdown pass total for Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Jets Player Props at DraftKings Sportsbook

Josh Allen Over 1.5 TD Passes (-210)

Allen has struggled in each of the last two weeks (both losses) but possesses an opportunity for a bounce-back game against the struggling Jets defense. Expect him and the Bills offense to come out firing on all cylinders, which should lead to Allen finding success against a secondary allowing 253.3 passing yards per game (23rd in the NFL).

Frank Gore Over 40.5 Rushing Yards (-112)

Sam Darnold is expected to return to the game field after missing two straight weeks with a shoulder injury. Thus, the Jets may want to ease him back into the system instead of overwhelm him (and his shoulder) with a significant number of reps.

That being said, expect the Jets to run the ball a decent amount in this game, with veteran Frank Gore earning a good chunk of the load. He should receive noteworthy opportunities, providing him with a notable chance at racking up at least 41 yards on the ground.

Frank Gore Over 8.5 Receiving Yards (+108)

The Bills pass rush (11 sacks on the year) will look to pressure the Jets the entire game. This, paired with the lack of talent in and around the Jets receiving corps, should lead to a number of dump-offs to the running back.

Therefore, Gore gaining at least nine yards through the air won’t be a stretch at all.

Jets Player Props at FanDuel Sportsbook

Sam Darnold Under 220.5 Passing Yards (-110)

In his first game since Week 4, Sam Darnold will have a tough time gaining significant yardage through the air against this Bills defense. Not only is Buffalo talented on that side of the ball, but the Jets additionally lack offensive talent. And not to mention, we don’t know how healthy Darnold truly is coming off this shoulder setback.

Thus, him reaching 221 passing yards is a stretch.

Josh Allen First Touchdown Scorer (+650)

I don’t know why, but I have some weird feeling that the Bills will drive down the field on their opening drive and conclude it with a Josh Allen touchdown run, potentially on a quarterback draw play.

It’s not an impossible scenario either. Allen has run for three scores already this year, and he’s definitely due up for one considering he didn’t notch a rushing touchdown against the Titans (Week 5) or Chiefs (Week 6).

Jets Player Props at PointsBet

Josh Allen to get 250+ Passing Yards (-223)

This bet isn’t too risky ($223 to earn a profit of $100), and Allen shouldn’t have a difficult time conjuring up at least 250 passing yards against this struggling Jets secondary. Allen has actually thrown for at least 250 yards in every game this year with the exception of the Week 6 loss to Kansas City, so this bet definitely carries the potential to hit.

Jets Player Props at BetMGM

Josh Allen Over 23.5 Pass Completions (-125)

Allen has surpassed this total in every game besides one, having undergone performances with 24, 26, and 33 completions. He certainly possesses the ability to achieve this task, and against this Jets defense, it shouldn’t be that strenuous.

I expect the third-year quarterback to complete around 30 passes in what will be an easy victory for Buffalo.

