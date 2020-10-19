The World Series is here and DraftKings Sportsbook has the best odds for the Fall Classic.

New users who sign up and make their first deposit will have the chance to bet $1 and win $100 on any World Series game.

This offer is simple. New users will have a single-use odds boost to make any bet on the World Series +10000.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming into Game 1 of this series as the favorite, but the Tampa Bay Rays are dangerous. Take advantage of these boosted odds and try to turn $1 into $100 with your very first wager.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook here and grab 100-1 boosted odds on any World Series game.

DraftKings Sportsbook Bet $1, Win $100 Details

This is a massive offer that is the definition of low risk, high reward. All it takes is a $5 deposit and a $1 bet to boost your odds to 100-1. Of course, this isn’t a lock because you still need your pick to win, but you won’t find World Series odds like this anywhere else.

This promo will be available to new users for each World Series Game through Oct. 27. That means you’re going to want to take advantage of this offer by Game 6.

Here’s the schedule for the 2020 World Series:

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 20, 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 23, 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 24, 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 5*: Sunday, Oct. 25 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 6*: Tuesday, Oct. 27 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 7*: Wednesday, Oct. 28 8:09 p.m. ET

Once you make your $5 deposit to unlock this odds boost, visit the sportsbook promos landing page and choose your game by clicking on “BOOST THIS EVENT” next to the game you want. Once you do that, you will have a single-use odds boost in your bet slip to use. Once you use it, the odds boost is locked.

One qualifying bet per user and there is a max bet of $1. This offer excludes cash out bets, live bets, and voided bets. Offer available to new users in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, West Virginia, and Illinois.

2020 World Series Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Game 1 of the World Series will feature two stud pitchers going toe to toe. The Rays are throwing out Tyler Glasnow while the Dodgers are countering with Clayton Kershaw.

Oddsmakers have the Dodgers as favorites in Game 1, but can Kershaw overcome his postseason struggles?

Team Spread Moneyline Total Rays +1.5 (-148) +145 O 8 (-105) Dodgers -1.5 (+123) -175 U 8 (-117)

The Dodgers are -200 to win the series compared to the Rays at +160. Both teams needed seven games to win their respective League Championship Series so there is no one team coming into the game more rested than the other.

This is a World Series matchup of big market vs. small market, David vs. Goliath. The Dodgers have the second-highest payroll in MLB and the Rays rank 28th.

For bettors, none of that really matters right now. This is an insane offer from DraftKings Sportsbook and there are ample opportunities to cash in on these 100-1 World Series odds.

