Amid multiple schedule changes throughout the NFL due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we now have two games this coming Monday night. The first of the pair, however, is likely the best matchup of the entire slate of Week 6 games at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The 4-1 Chiefs take on the 4-1 Bills in Buffalo, which is all the reason to tune in Monday evening at for the first of two games on Monday night. However, there’s another significant reason to pay attention to the matchup, thanks to FanDuel.

Get the Chiefs at +2500 odds and a risk-free first bet of up to $1,000 with FanDuel Sportsbook here.

FanDuel Sportsbook Big Week 6 Odds Promo

The highly popular sportsbook is officially offering new users boosted 25-1 odds on the Chiefs moneyline.

Those who are new to the platform will need to make their first deposit with FanDuel Sportsbook for the offer to arrive and thus go into effect. Not only will it sit in the original location for the odds, but it will also be the top market after signing into the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

It’s exclusively an in-app offer that’s live through kickoff (Monday, Oct. 19, 5:00 p.m. ET), with a $5 max bet (with a potential $125 payout). States in which you can wager legally are New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, West Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois.

FanDuel Sportsbook will also provide support for its risk-free $1,000 bet for new users, which is an offer available on both desktop and mobile platforms. New users will just need:

register with FanDuel Sportsbook

make their first deposit

place a real-money wager of up to $1000

If you lose the first wager, no worries. FanDuel Sportsbook will refund the losses of your risk-free bet in the form of site credit up to $1,000.

Chiefs-Bills Odds at FanDuel Sportsbook

With both teams coming off a loss, the Chiefs are favored on the moneyline at -235 in comparison to the Bills at +194. But with this offer, new users will have the opportunity to bet the Chiefs moneyline at +2500, with a $5 bet coming with a potential profit of $125. That’s huge value.

Despite their recent defeat at the hands of the Raiders, you have to like the Chiefs to win outright.

The Bills defense is 24th in the league in passing yards allowed per game, so superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes should have a field day in this one with his plethora of targets — Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, to name a few.

On the contrary, the Chiefs secondary is sixth in the league in the same statistical category and should provide issues for the emerging star that is Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Overall, this Bills defense is struggling compared to last year, while the high-powered Chiefs offense is picking up right where it left off in 2019. Don’t expect it to be a blowout, but I think it’s certainly reasonable to take the Chiefs to win this one. At the very least, with an opportunity to grab a substantial favorite as an outrageous underdog is worth a play.

Bet the Chiefs moneyline at +2500 odds and cash a risk-free first bet of up to $1,000 with FanDuel Sportsbook here.

