LaMelo Ball is projected to be a top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, but so far he’s only met with the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors.

LaMelo Ball is one of the top prospects who will be on the board on Nov. 18 and there are rumors that he wants to go to the New York Knicks. With the 2020 NBA Draft just over a month away, Ball told Jalen Rose and David Jacoby of ESPN that he’s only met with the Knicks and Warriors.

.@MeloD1P tells us a couple teams he has talked to so far……@jalenandjacoby pic.twitter.com/lLivvJglJj — Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) October 15, 2020

“I think I’ve had just two teams, the Knicks and Warriors,” Ball said when asked which teams he’s spoken with. “That was just like a little Zoom call.”

Ball is the best pure point guard in the draft and his passing ability might be the best skill of any prospect in the draft. It’s elite, but there are still questions about his shot and defense.

Recently, SNY’s Ian Begley reported that NBA teams are hearing the Knicks are checking in to see what it would take to move up from No. 8. Multiple reports state that the Knicks have Ball high on their draft board and it’s likely that if they’re moving up, they’re doing it to take the point guard.

With all this said, the Knicks are also rumored to be considering a possible trade down in the draft. It’s still too early to know what will happen when Nov. 18 rolls around.

But for now, we do know that the Knicks have spoken with Ball on a Zoom call.

