The New York Knicks are locked into the No. 8 pick in the NBA Draft, but there is some buzz that they could look to trade back.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the New York Knicks could possibly trade back from the No. 8 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Berman writes:

“According to two league sources, the Knicks are seriously mulling trading back in the Nov. 18 draft unless big man James Wiseman or point guard LaMelo Ball fall back to the eighth spot.”

Berman also adds that the team is eyeing Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey, but they might feel like taking him with the No. 8 pick would be somewhat of a reach. As a result, trading back a few slots and gaining extra draft capital could be the move.

The Knicks have three choices within the first 38 picks of the draft. As of now, they hold the Nos. 8, 27, and 38 picks. The 2020 draft class is considered to be one of the weaker classes in recent years and the 2021 class already projects to be much stronger.

It wouldn’t be a bad idea for the Knicks to try and add picks in next year’s draft. New York already has the Dallas Mavericks’ first-round pick and the right to swap with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2021. If the Knicks can somehow add another first-round pick in next year’s draft, they’ll have plenty of ammunition to trade up for their guy.

At this point in time, trading down looks like a likely option for the Knicks. Of course, that is only if they can find a suitable trade partner to make a deal.

