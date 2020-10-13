With the Brooklyn Nets set to have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving healthy, they are one of the early favorites to win the NBA Finals.

Don’t look now, but the Brooklyn Nets are gearing up for big things in 2021. Kevin Durant missed the entire 2019-20 season rehabbing an Achilles injury and Kyrie Irving missed all but 20 games with various injuries. Neither star participated in the NBA’s Orlando bubble, but oddsmakers expect big things out of this new-look Nets team next season.

All odds as of Oct. 13.

DraftKings Sportsbook

Lakers +350

Clippers +400

Bucks +500

Warriors +600

Nets +900

Heat +900

Celtics +1200

Raptors +1600

Nuggets +2000

Mavericks +2200

Rockets +2200

76ers +3000

Jazz +4000

Pelicans +5000

Trail Blazers +5000

Thunder +8000

Pacers +10000

Suns +10000

Hawks +15000

Bulls +15000

Grizzlies +15000

Timberwolves +20000

Magic +20000

Wizards +20000

Kings +25000

Spurs +25000

Hornets +50000

Cavaliers +50000

Pistons +50000

Knicks +50000

FanDuel Sportsbook

Lakers +360

Clippers +450

Bucks +600

Nets +1000

Warriors +1000

Celtics +1200

Heat +1500

Raptors +2000

Rockets +2100

Nuggets +2400

Mavericks +2700

76ers +3200

Jazz +4200

Pelicans +5500

Suns +5500

Trail Blazers +5500

Pacers +10000

Grizzlies +10000

Thunder +10000

Hawks +13000

Bulls +13000

Timberwolves +13000

Magic +13000

Kings +16000

Spurs +16000

Wizards +16000

Pistons +19000

Hornets +25000

Cavaliers +25000

Knicks +25000

PointsBet Sportsbook

Lakers +350

Clippers +450

Bucks +550

Warriors +650

Nets +900

Celtics +1100

Heat +1300

Raptors +1600

Nuggets +2000

Mavericks +2200

Rockets +2200

76ers +2800

Jazz +3300

Pelicans +5000

Trail Blazers +5000

Suns +6600

Thunder +8000

Pacers +9000

Grizzlies +9000

Hawks +15000

Bulls +15000

Timberwolves +15000

Magic +15000

Wizards +15000

Kings +15000

Spurs +15000

Cavaliers +20000

Pistons +20000

Hornets +30000

Knicks +30000

There isn’t much variation on Nets title odds so far. The best odds you can get are over at FanDuel Sportsbook, but that’s just +1000 compared to +900 on DraftKings Sportsbook and PointsBet Sportsbook.

Still, we can expect these odds to continue to change as the offseason progresses. It’s still far too early to know how each team’s roster is going to look by the time opening night rolls around. In fact, we don’t even know when the 2021 season is going to start.

There are still some major questions for the Nets to answer this offseason. Will they re-sign the sharpshooting Joe Harris to a long-term deal so that he can provide floor spacing for Durant and Irving? Are the Nets committed to rolling with Caris LeVert as the third star or do they want to flip him for a bigger name who can help push Brooklyn over the edge? Did Taurean Prince do enough in year one with the Nets to avoid being traded this offseason? Can Steve Nash lead the Nets to a championship despite having very little coaching experience?

Of course, these are all valid questions, but Brooklyn already has the most important pieces in place. Make no mistake, if Durant and Irving are healthy next season, they are going to be a tough out for anybody in a seven-game series. The Miami Heat’s run to the NBA Finals showed us that the Eastern Conference is wide open for the foreseeable future.

Sure, the Milwaukee Bucks are going to retool around Giannis Antetokounmpo for another run, the Boston Celtics are only getting better, the Toronto Raptors are still dangerous, and the Heat are going to be motivated to finish the job in 2020. But the Nets have a two-time Finals MVP in Durant and one of the most cold-blooded guards when it comes to the big moments in Irving.

Expect the Nets to contend for championships for years to come. It all starts in 2021.

