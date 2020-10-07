After making a potentially franchise-altering landing with the first overall pick, the Rangers gave up two picks to draft Braden Schneider.

In an unexpected move, the New York Rangers traded the 22nd overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NHL draft along with the 72nd overall pick to the Calgary Flames in exchange for the 19th overall pick. With this pick, they are taking right-handed defenseman Braden Schneider.

The 19-year-old is an incredibly physical enforcer. He’s known for monitoring the neutral zone and looking for openings to lay the body.

In 60 games during the 2019-20 season with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the WHL, the 19-year-old scored seven goals and notched 35 assists for 42 points.

He seems to be strong on both sides of the puck, something that will benefit the Rangers.

According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the Rangers believed the New Jersey Devils were going to take Schneider with the 20th pick, which is why they felt the need to make a trade with Calgary.

Rangers believed that Devils were going to select Schneider at 20. That's why they hopscotched NJ with the trade with Calgary to No. 19. — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) October 7, 2020

The selection came as a bit of a surprise, as many were expecting the Rangers to take a forward (most likely a center) or even a left-handed defenseman, but there really isn’t much to complain about here.

Schneider is described as a behemoth who uses his body but is smart about it, being careful not to take penalties.

According to several scouting reports, he’s one of the best defensive defensemen and is deceptively fast. He’s also a good passer with a powerful shot.

The Rangers are clearly quite high on Schneider and the only question is if he can live up to the team’s expectations.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK $1,000 FREE BONUS BET NOW

WILLIAM HILL SPORTSBOOK $500 FREE BET BET NOW

POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK $250 DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW