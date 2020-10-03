With Week 4 upon us, let’s take a look at some of the best NFL player props. There are unlimited options for bettors on DraftKings, FanDuel, and PointsBet this weekend.

The New York Giants are playing the Los Angeles Rams and even though Big Blue are significant underdogs, there are plenty of prop bets if you’re not interested in taking the big spread line.

Jared Goff and Daniel Jones to combine for 550+ passing yards (-134)

This is one prop that you can find on PointsBet Sportsbook through the “Name Your Bet” tab. In short, PointsBet will put odds on anything users ask them to and this specific prop was requested and posted.

Jared Goff is averaging 287.7 passing yards per game this season. He could definitely go over that average against a brutal Giants defense. And on the other side, Daniel Jones is going to have to air it out if the Giants have any chance of beating the Rams. Saquon Barkley is out for the season with a torn ACL so it’s on Jones to lead the offense.

Darius Slayton to score a touchdown (+300)

Darius Slayton is going off at +300 to score a touchdown at any time on Sunday. He’s been held scoreless since his two-touchdown game in Week 1, but this is a play with decent upside. Slayton is the favored target of Daniel Jones and he’s capable of breaking a big one or hauling in a score in the red zone.

Slayton to score the first touchdown (+2000) or last touchdown (+2000) are solid plays too, but any touchdown at any time is the much safer play overall. Unlike some of his teammates, the second-year wide receiver is fully healthy and should see a ton of targets this Sunday. You can get this player prop at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Any time touchdown scorer Kyler Murray (+140)

Lock this one up on FanDuel Sportsbook. Kyler Murray to score a touchdown anytime at +140 is too good of an opportunity to pass up. Remember, this player prop doesn’t include passing touchdowns, but that’s not that big of a deal for one of the best rushing quarterbacks in football.

Murray is leading the NFL in rushing touchdowns with four which matches his total from his rookie season. He’s run for a touchdown in all three games this season and we expect that trend to continue against the Carolina Panthers.

Most passing yards: Russell Wilson (-129) vs. Ryan Fitzpatrick (+102)

We love Russell Wilson on this play on DraftKings Sportsbook. Of course, we know that Ryan Fitzpatrick can light it up from time to time, but Wilson is the better quarterback by a mile. The former Super Bowl MVP is averaging more than 300 yards per game while Fitzpatrick has only cracked 200 yards twice in three games this year.

Injuries are one thing to keep an eye on though. The Seahawks will be without All-Pro safety Jamal Adams on Sunday. Adams is more of a box safety who rushes the quarterback and stops the run, but his absence will have ripple effects that impact the passing game as well.

Aaron Rodgers to throw for 300+ passing yards (+108)

This is another PointsBet Sportsbook prop that is can’t miss. Aaron Rodgers has only thrown for 300 passing yards once this season, but the Falcons are 31st in the league in pass defense, allowing over 350 passing yards per game.

Atlanta is decent at the beginning of games this year, but horrendous at holding onto leads. If they take an early lead and force Rodgers to play from behind, we could see a huge day from him.

