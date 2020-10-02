Giants vs. Rams Betting Preview Odds Picks Predictions

The Giants enter their Week 4 matchup against the Rams at 0-3, desperately looking to win their first game of the year. The Rams, on the other hand, are 2-1, coming off their inaugural loss of the season at the hands of the Bills.

Let’s take a look at the Giants vs. Rams odds to see how things stack up.

This Giants vs. Rams betting preview features odds, picks, and predictions.

Preview

Simply speaking, the Giants are entering this matchup as one of the bottom teams in the league, and it doesn’t seem like much is going to drastically change in the coming weeks.

Big Blue’s offensive unit is last in the NFL in nearly every major category. The Giants are 32nd in total offense, rushing, and scoring, while ranked 26th in passing. Despite the fact that the Rams defense isn’t stellar (19th in total yards allowed per game), it’s difficult to imagine this Giants offense discovering any sort of success this Sunday. The line has been below-average and will likely continue the struggles against Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd, and this offense as a whole simply doesn’t employ any stars who can shift the momentum with one play.

As far as the alternate side of the ball is concerned, the Giants defense was strong through the first two weeks of the season but began to crumble in the Week 3 loss to the 49ers. Jabrill Peppers exiting the game early led to the Giants allowing backup quarterback Nick Mullens to throw for 343 yards and one score, and Big Blue will likely be without its starting safety once again this Sunday.

If the Giants let a guy like Mullens torch them, what will an established starting quarterback like Jared Goff accomplish? This defense needs to step up in a significant way come this Sunday, or the Rams offense led by Goff and head coach Sean McVay will dominate the Giants for 60 minutes.

Needless to say, I don’t believe the eventual outcome of this matchup favors the Giants, and it could get ugly.

Giants vs. Rams odds.

Oddsmakers don’t necessarily like the Giants in this game, and who could blame them?

The spread currently has the Giants at +13.5 and the Rams at -13, a margin that, while wide, is arguably understandable. If this Giants team couldn’t compete with the 49ers backups — losing by 27 points — why should we believe that it’ll keep up with the 2-1 Rams? It’s tough to imagine the Giants finding much success on either side of the ball, and a big loss may be in their future.

But by that much, you ask?

Yes, certainly in my opinion. Again, a 27-point defeat at the hands of the injury-riddled 49ers occurred less than a week ago, and unless the Giants find a spark prior to kickoff this Sunday, expect this game to be just as bad, if not worse.

The total-point mark is set at over-47.5 and under-48.5. This is a tough one to decide, but I think the over ultimately hits. I can legitimately see the Rams scoring at least 35 points on the Giants, and at that point, Big Blue would only need to reach at least 13.

Sure, scoring that many points may be tough on the Giants’ part, considering they’ve scored one touchdown in the last two weeks combined. Nonetheless, it’s not an unheard-of scenario, and I believe the total-point mark reaches at least 48 points one way or another, mostly due to the strength of the Rams offense.

The moneyline is currently set at Giants +600 and Rams -750. I understand it’s a high-risk situation to bet $750 to win $100, but there’s just no shot the Rams are losing this matchup. Given the Rams’ talent level in comparison to the Giants’ talent level, this game should be a shoo-in victory for Los Angeles. Simple as that.

Win probability

FiveThirtyEight‘s ELO model gives the Giants their lowest chance to win a game all season. Currently, the Giants possess a 19% chance at emerging victorious on Sunday in comparison to the Rams’ 81%.

This is a massive difference in win probability, but can you really disagree? The Rams have all the reasons to win and the Giants simply don’t. The percentages are certainly reasonable.

How to watch/listen to Giants-Rams

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4

Sunday, Oct. 4 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA) TV: FOX

FOX Radio: WFAN 660AM/101.9FM (New York), KSPN 710AM/KCBS-FM 93.1FM (Los Angeles)

Why take the Giants?

Listen, I don’t think this team wins whatsoever, that’s why I would stay away from the Giants moneyline. Nonetheless, it is a significantly wide spread, so maybe bettors could find some success with that type of bet.

If the Giants prepare well for this game and play with some urgency and intensity, there’s a chance they could at least cover against this Rams team. Of course, they’ll need to come out firing on all cylinders, which means containing the Rams’ dominant run game, pressuring Goff, and establishing some sort of run game on the offensive end to take the pressure off Daniel Jones.

Executing on all the necessary aspects of the gameplan might not be enough for a victory, but it could bring the Giants within 13 points, the mark they would currently need to cover the spread.

It’s a tough bet, but it may not be a completely unrealistic scenario.

Why take the Rams?

It’s simple: the Rams sport much more talent than the Giants do. They employ a more defined offense, a sharper coaching staff, and a defense that wouldn’t crumble even when facing numerous backups across the board. That’s why the Rams moneyline would be a decent cash grab, regardless of the fact that it’s currently $750 to win $100.

Taking the Rams with the spread could also be a decent bet, considering they definitely possess the potential to defeat the Giants by at least 14 points. If the Giants can’t execute on their gameplan (which we just discussed previously), the Rams will have the opportunity to cover the spread.

And as we know, the Giants have had issues carrying out their gameplans thus far, so it wouldn’t be shocking if that same story repeated itself this Sunday.

Giants vs. Rams Betting Prediction

There’s no sugarcoating here: a significant number of points will be put up in this game…but just by one team.

This Rams offense is going to outplay this Giants defense all game long, and in my mind, the game will essentially be over by either halftime or the third quarter. There are just too many talented players on one end of the field and not so many on the other, and that aspect of this pending matchup will be exposed to the fullest extent come Sunday afternoon.

Giants vs. Rams Prediction

Based on the above information, I’m taking the Rams -13. Yes, I think the score could include that noteworthy of a margin, and 0-4 is certainly on the horizon for the Giants.

