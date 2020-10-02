The NFL has already arrived at Week 4 in this pandemic-induced season, with a number of intriguing matchups on deck for the weekend.

NFL Week 4 Game Splits Teams Point Spread % Handle % Bets Total Points % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets ARI Cardinals -3 86% 88% Over 51.0 69% 66% -165 89% 83% CAR Panthers +3 14% 12% Under 51.0 31% 34% +143 11% 17% BAL Ravens -13.5 90% 90% Over 45.5 79% 86% -1000 90% 94% WAS Football Team +13.5 10% 10% Under 45.5 21% 14% +750 10% 6% CLE Browns +4.5 15% 19% Over 56.0 65% 61% +190 15% 15% DAL Cowboys -4.5 85% 81% Under 56.0 35% 39% -225 85% 85% IND Colts -2.5 53% 53% Over 43.0 67% 82% -130 31% 34% CHI Bears +2.5 47% 47% Under 43.0 33% 18% +115 69% 66% JAX Jaguars +3 66% 54% Over 49.0 74% 66% +138 64% 59% CIN Bengals -3 34% 46% Under 49.0 26% 34% -157 36% 41% LA Chargers +7 25% 19% Over 43.0 60% 85% +270 9% 9% TB Buccaneers -7 75% 81% Under 43.0 40% 15% -315 91% 91% MIN Vikings +4 43% 40% Over 53.5 78% 68% +165 37% 38% HOU Texans -4 57% 60% Under 53.5 22% 32% -190 63% 62% NO Saints -4.5 89% 87% Over 54.5 71% 76% -215 93% 90% DET Lions +4.5 11% 13% Under 54.5 29% 24% +185 7% 10% SEA Seahawks -6 95% 94% Over 54.0 80% 80% -265 97% 97% MIA Dolphins +6 5% 6% Under 54.0 20% 20% +225 3% 3% NY Giants +12.5 11% 14% Over 48.0 42% 48% +525 6% 4% LA Rams -12.5 89% 86% Under 48.0 58% 52% -670 94% 96% BUF Bills -3 83% 80% Over 52.5 81% 81% -165 75% 68% LV Raiders +3 17% 20% Under 52.5 19% 19% +145 25% 32% NE Patriots +6.5 40% 36% Over 53.0 80% 83% +240 24% 17% KC Chiefs -6.5 60% 64% Under 53.0 20% 17% -278 76% 83% PHI Eagles +7 45% 44% Over 46.0 88% 76% +265 47% 27% SF 49ers -7 55% 56% Under 46.0 12% 24% -315 53% 73% ATL Falcons +7 19% 26% Over 56.5 88% 82% +275 16% 11% GB Packers -7 81% 74% Under 56.5 12% 18% -335 84% 89% Provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

The second-largest split of Week 4 happens to be between the Giants and Rams, a matchup that takes place on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles. The Rams are 12.5-point favorites, but that’s definitely a reasonable spread. They’re more talented than the Giants in essentially all areas of the game, and putting money down on them to beat Big Blue by at least 13 points would be an understandable bet.

Another large spread, and one that’s actually eye-popping (at least to me), is in the Eagles-49ers Sunday Night Football matchup. The 49ers are seven-point favorites, despite the fact that they’re still missing a number of players due to injury including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Nonetheless, the Eagles have yet to impress this year while the 49ers are still well-coached, so taking San Fran with the spread may be the move to make.

One of the smaller splits this week happens to be in the Bills-Raiders matchup, which carries the potential to be one of the better games this Sunday. The Bills are currently three-point favorites over a Vegas squad that looks like it could end up a wild-card team in the AFC. If there’s any bet to make in this matchup though, it’s the over-52.5 on the total-point mark. The Bills are third in the league in scoring (31.0 points per game) while the Raiders are ninth (29.3).