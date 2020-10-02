The NFL has already arrived at Week 4 in this pandemic-induced season, with a number of intriguing matchups on deck for the weekend.
NFL Week 4 Betting Splits at DraftKings Sportsbook
|NFL Week 4 Game Splits
|Teams
|Point Spread
|% Handle
|% Bets
|Total Points
|% Handle
|% Bets
|Moneyline
|% Handle
|% Bets
|ARI Cardinals
|-3
|86%
|88%
|Over 51.0
|69%
|66%
|-165
|89%
|83%
|CAR Panthers
|+3
|14%
|12%
|Under 51.0
|31%
|34%
|+143
|11%
|17%
|BAL Ravens
|-13.5
|90%
|90%
|Over 45.5
|79%
|86%
|-1000
|90%
|94%
|WAS Football Team
|+13.5
|10%
|10%
|Under 45.5
|21%
|14%
|+750
|10%
|6%
|CLE Browns
|+4.5
|15%
|19%
|Over 56.0
|65%
|61%
|+190
|15%
|15%
|DAL Cowboys
|-4.5
|85%
|81%
|Under 56.0
|35%
|39%
|-225
|85%
|85%
|IND Colts
|-2.5
|53%
|53%
|Over 43.0
|67%
|82%
|-130
|31%
|34%
|CHI Bears
|+2.5
|47%
|47%
|Under 43.0
|33%
|18%
|+115
|69%
|66%
|JAX Jaguars
|+3
|66%
|54%
|Over 49.0
|74%
|66%
|+138
|64%
|59%
|CIN Bengals
|-3
|34%
|46%
|Under 49.0
|26%
|34%
|-157
|36%
|41%
|LA Chargers
|+7
|25%
|19%
|Over 43.0
|60%
|85%
|+270
|9%
|9%
|TB Buccaneers
|-7
|75%
|81%
|Under 43.0
|40%
|15%
|-315
|91%
|91%
|MIN Vikings
|+4
|43%
|40%
|Over 53.5
|78%
|68%
|+165
|37%
|38%
|HOU Texans
|-4
|57%
|60%
|Under 53.5
|22%
|32%
|-190
|63%
|62%
|NO Saints
|-4.5
|89%
|87%
|Over 54.5
|71%
|76%
|-215
|93%
|90%
|DET Lions
|+4.5
|11%
|13%
|Under 54.5
|29%
|24%
|+185
|7%
|10%
|SEA Seahawks
|-6
|95%
|94%
|Over 54.0
|80%
|80%
|-265
|97%
|97%
|MIA Dolphins
|+6
|5%
|6%
|Under 54.0
|20%
|20%
|+225
|3%
|3%
|NY Giants
|+12.5
|11%
|14%
|Over 48.0
|42%
|48%
|+525
|6%
|4%
|LA Rams
|-12.5
|89%
|86%
|Under 48.0
|58%
|52%
|-670
|94%
|96%
|BUF Bills
|-3
|83%
|80%
|Over 52.5
|81%
|81%
|-165
|75%
|68%
|LV Raiders
|+3
|17%
|20%
|Under 52.5
|19%
|19%
|+145
|25%
|32%
|NE Patriots
|+6.5
|40%
|36%
|Over 53.0
|80%
|83%
|+240
|24%
|17%
|KC Chiefs
|-6.5
|60%
|64%
|Under 53.0
|20%
|17%
|-278
|76%
|83%
|PHI Eagles
|+7
|45%
|44%
|Over 46.0
|88%
|76%
|+265
|47%
|27%
|SF 49ers
|-7
|55%
|56%
|Under 46.0
|12%
|24%
|-315
|53%
|73%
|ATL Falcons
|+7
|19%
|26%
|Over 56.5
|88%
|82%
|+275
|16%
|11%
|GB Packers
|-7
|81%
|74%
|Under 56.5
|12%
|18%
|-335
|84%
|89%
|Provided by DraftKings Sportsbook
NFL Week 4 Odds Analysis
The second-largest split of Week 4 happens to be between the Giants and Rams, a matchup that takes place on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles. The Rams are 12.5-point favorites, but that’s definitely a reasonable spread. They’re more talented than the Giants in essentially all areas of the game, and putting money down on them to beat Big Blue by at least 13 points would be an understandable bet.
Another large spread, and one that’s actually eye-popping (at least to me), is in the Eagles-49ers Sunday Night Football matchup. The 49ers are seven-point favorites, despite the fact that they’re still missing a number of players due to injury including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Nonetheless, the Eagles have yet to impress this year while the 49ers are still well-coached, so taking San Fran with the spread may be the move to make.
One of the smaller splits this week happens to be in the Bills-Raiders matchup, which carries the potential to be one of the better games this Sunday. The Bills are currently three-point favorites over a Vegas squad that looks like it could end up a wild-card team in the AFC. If there’s any bet to make in this matchup though, it’s the over-52.5 on the total-point mark. The Bills are third in the league in scoring (31.0 points per game) while the Raiders are ninth (29.3).
