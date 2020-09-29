The marriage between the New York Rangers and Henrik Lundqvist is coming to an end. The team plans to announce a buyout on Wednesday.

We knew this day was coming for Henrik Lundqvist, but it doesn’t make it any easier for New York Rangers fans. According to multiple reports, the Rangers are planning to buy out Henrik Lundqvist on Wednesday.

Now confirmed. The Rangers will buy out Henrik Lundqvist Wednesday. #NYR — Rick Carpiniello (@RickCarpiniello) September 29, 2020

It’s the end of an era for one of the greatest players in franchise history and unfortunately, it finishes without a Stanley Cup. It’s a Rangers career that ends with 459 wins and a Vezina Trophy, but it’s impossible to deny that this is a sad way for the legend to go out. His final game in a Rangers jersey came in a 4-1 loss in the postseason.

It’s still unclear what Lundqvist plans to do next. Will he retire a Ranger and move onto the next chapter of his life or does he still want to prove he has something left in the tank?

According to @DarrenDreger on #InsiderTrading, all signs point to the #NYRangers buying out the final year of Henrik Lundqvist's contract. Here's what a buyout of the future HOF goalie looks like: 2020-21: $5,500,000 (-3.0M)

2021-22: $1,500,000 (+1.5M)https://t.co/qiJxkm19kd pic.twitter.com/DbNxiXRexS — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) September 29, 2020

He might not be done yet, but this is the smart move for New York. Igor Shesterkin is the future in net for the Blueshirts and Alexandar Georgiev is a more than capable backup. Outside of finding a trade partner who would be willing to give up something of value for Georgiev, buying out Lundqvist was the best way to figure out the goaltending situation.

Lundqvist will go down as one of the all-time great hockey players in New York City. The Rangers were never able to get over the hump and win a Stanley Cup with Lundqvist, but it was not because he didn’t show up. Lundqvist was one of the best big-game players in the city for a very long time.

