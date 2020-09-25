The Week 3 game between the Giants and 49ers is loaded with prop bets across popular legal online sportsbooks. As such, there are numerous prop bets to consider.

Here are some of the best prop bets, prop odds, and picks for this Sunday’s Giants-49ers matchup.

Giants Props at DraftKings Sportsbook

49ers Team Total Under 22.5 (-105)

I love the under on this one at DraftKings Sportsbook simply because the 49ers offense is just so banged up heading into this game.

My guess is that Nick Mullens, Jerick McKinnon, and potentially either a slowed-down George Kittle or simply no George Kittle at all won’t be able to put up at least 23 points against Big Blue. Not to mention, the Giants defense has been solid thus far. The unit is fourth in total defense, second in pass defense, and 11th in scoring.

Over 1.5 Total Touchdowns (-205) by Giants

You must take the over on this prop. After not throwing for a touchdown against the Bears — the first game of his young career in which he didn’t throw a single touchdown pass — Daniel Jones is going to come out motivated against a banged-up 49ers defense with no Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas, or Richard Sherman.

The offensive line will continue to build its chemistry, which will give Jones some sort of time against San Francisco’s battered unit. Considering the injuries to the 49ers, there’s just no shot the Giants don’t score at least two touchdowns this Sunday.

Over 2.5 1st Half Total Touchdowns (+138)

I actually like the under on this prop, simply because the Giants offense has had a really tough time thus far getting anything going in the first half. We saw last Sunday this team notch zero points in the first half but outscore the Bears 13-0 in the second.

Pair that with an injury-riddled 49ers offense going against a strong Giants defense, and the halftime score of this game should be extremely low.

Giants Props at BetMGM

Darius Slayton to Score the First Giants Touchdown (+240)

Right now, this Giants offense isn’t good enough to piece together a significant amount of long drives, which means it needs to rely on the big play. Big Blue’s first touchdown of the year against the Steelers didn’t come on a notably long drive, but instead on a 41-yard bomb from Daniel Jones to Darius Slayton.

My guess is the first touchdown scored by the team will be of that nature, and who better to make that play than Big Play Slay? Slayton is proving to be Jones’ favorite target and one of the top young receivers in the game. He’ll continue his success on Sunday, and will do it early.

Darius Slayton to Score and Giants to Win (+400)

Might as well combine my picks here and say Darius Slayton will indeed reel in one of Daniel Jones’ touchdown passes and the Giants will emerge victoriously. Despite the fact that San Francisco is favored in this game, I think the 49ers are just too banged-up to really have that much success against a Giants team hungry for its first win of the year.

Giants Props at PointsBet

Over 56.5 Receiving Yards by Darius Slayton (Over 56.5 -115)

Hammer the over on this one. As was said before, Darius Slayton is bound to make big plays, and at least one big play will gain a significant chunk of the 57+ receiving yards he totals on Sunday. And with Sterling Shepard and Saquon Barkley out, Daniel Jones will be looking Slayton’s way even more than he already has.

Giants 2-3 touchdowns (-112)

The Giants will definitely be able to cross the plane against this Niners defense, there’s no doubt about it. Nonetheless, they’re offense still isn’t that stellar, and I can’t see them scoring at least four touchdowns in this matchup.