So say you’re in Pennsylvania. You probably want to try out Barstool Sportsbook’s new app.

If you’re in any other state, you may wish you could try out the app, but have to settle for an alternative.

Here’s our guide to the best Barstool Sportsbook alternatives.

Barstool Sportsbook Looks Solid, But There Are Other Options

It remains to be seen exactly what sort of betting experience Barstool Sportsbook will offer up.

But at first look, it offers a clean and modern interface that looks exactly like FanDuel Sportsbook… with tie-ins to its personalities, a la FOX Bet.

Most likely, Barstool will aim to cater to average Joe’s– 20 and 30 somethings who are betting anywhere from $10 to $50 on individual games.

However, given the gambling-heavy nature of founder Dave Portnoy and Big Cat, it will likely pull in hardcore betters from the Barstool ecosystem.

So whether you are looking for alternatives to Barstool in Pennsylvania, or you’re in one of the many states that offer online sports betting where Barstool isn’t yet available, here are the best alternatives based on topic.

Best All Around Sportsbook

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK

DraftKings Sportsbook is best-in-breed.

It offers the most range of options, many unique ways to play, excellent tech, and an array of ongoing promos and odds boosts.

In New Jersey and Pennsylvania, it also offers an online casino component with custom blackjack games.

You cannot go wrong with DraftKings’ betting app, and it’s tie-in to the daily fantasy app is just an added bonus.

It caters to both casual players and serious betters.

Best For Casual Bettors

While Barstool may eventually take this crown, right now FOX Bet is the best bet for casual betters. Thanks to its tie-in with FOX Sports, it leverages known personalities who offer up their own custom odds, boosts and bets, making for a unique in-app betting experience.

What you end up with is just an unbelievable array of odds, boosts and props that you won’t find anywhere else. These are most fun for casual players who aren’t betting hundreds on the spread of a game, but they want to look to have a little action on the hat’s more akin to fantasy sports than betting.

So perhaps you can bet $5 to win $200 if a player scores three touchdowns in a game, or if your favorite player puts up a triple double.

These are the sorts of ongoing boosts that are available inside FOX Bet. It’s not the place for big money, but it’s the most fun way to bet for casual betters. And it’s clearly a model of Barstool.

Most Unique

Barstool is billing itself as the most unique sportsbook, but that title goes to PointsBet.

And right now it’s not even close.

Available in New Jersey, Indiana and Illinois, PointsBet runs on its own custom tech stack, meaning they can do things that other sportsbook operators have to go to outside vendors to request.

Their biggest differentiating factor is something called pointsbetting. Known as spread betting elsewhere, this allows you to win or lose a multiplier of your bet on a prop, say for a player to throw for over 300 yards. If you bet $10 for every yard he throws over, you’ll win $10. For every yard he goes under, you’ll lose $10.

This creates a fun and (potentially dangerous) risk/reward scenario. You can limit your losses, and it’s a lot of fun.

In addition to that, they’re able to offer up unique odds boost, occasionally offer no juice on spreads, and they have the best customer service in the game. If you’re in one of the states where PointsBet is available and you’re looking for a truly unique and next-level betting experience, PointsBet is the answer.

These are just some of the alternatives to Barstool Sportsbook. You could read here for a full list of the best sports betting sites.

There’s no doubt that Barstool will compete heavily in the states where it is live, and at first glance, the app looks to be promising. But right now it is not much different from what is out there, and there are better alternatives across the board, depending on what you’re looking for.