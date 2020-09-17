William Hill has a huge promo ahead of tonight’s AFC North battle between the Bengals and Browns.

In a battle of top picks between Joe Burrow and Baker Mayfield, William Hill is offering a $101 bonus if either quarterback throws at least one touchdown pass.

Get a 20/1 payout if either team records a passing TD tonight at William Hill.

Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow face-off on the national stage tonight as both teams look to pick up their first win of the season. Speaking of firsts, Burrow is looking to throw the first touchdown pass of his young career. With seven seconds left in the fourth quarter in Week 1, it appeared he accomplished the feat, but the touchdown was wiped out following a controversial offensive pass interference call.

As for Mayfield, he’s looking to rebound from a rocky first showing against the Ravens last week. While there’s considerable offensive talent in Cleveland, it hasn’t materialized yet, but there’s an encouraging trend that makes this William Hill promo look like a good bet.

Baker Mayfield has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 28 of his 31 career NFL games.

Anytime what basically amounts to a “no-brainer” offer pops up such as this one at William Hill for bettors in CO and NJ, the immediate question becomes, “Why would they do this?”

Quite simply, it’s all about creating buzz. William Hill launched in CO back on Sept. 9, and in an ultra-competitive market that has established powerhouses such as DraftKings Sportsbook commanding much of the attention, William Hill is rolling out this outstanding value offer in order to win some of the market share.

Taking advantage of this William Hill offer is easy.

After funding your account, make sure your first real-money wager is a point spread or moneyline bet on the Browns-Bengals game tonight.

It doesn’t matter if the bet wins or loses, if either team throws at least one touchdown pass, bettors cash a $101 free bet.

