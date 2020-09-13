The New York Yankees won another pitcher’s duel and walked away with a four-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles.

The New York Yankees continued to ride their hot streak behind a 3-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Tyler Wade had a solo home run and Gleyber Torres’ pinch-hit RBI double broke a 1-1 tie in the eighth inning. Aroldis Chapman, fresh off a colorful appearance Saturday, worked the ninth for his second save of the season.

As has been the case this whole winning streak, pitching was the name of the game. Veteran lefty J.A. Happ made one mistake to Renato Nuñez in the second inning and was otherwise effective. Happ pitched five innings and scattered five hits along with five strikeouts.

Happ didn’t get much run support, save for Wade’s line drive over the short porch in the third

Tyler Wade ties things up with a solo dinger for the Yankees! Watch LIVE: https://t.co/MyeVhr001j pic.twitter.com/9oABM9bQ48 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 13, 2020

New York’s bullpen was in top form as well, allowing just one hit from the sixth inning and on. New York then got a two-out rally going in the eighth inning after back to back infield singles. That set up Torres, who originally had the day off. The young phenom poked Tanner Scott’s sinker into the gap in right-center, scoring Aaron Hicks and Clint Frazier.

Chapman then worked a clean ninth as the Yankees completed the sweep.

Simply put, this is exactly what the New York Yankees needed after the team’s recent struggles. The five-game winning streak has New York looking like itself again, and both Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge will soon be back from injuries.

And there’s little time to rest for the Yankees. Following Monday’s day off, the pesky Toronto Blue Jays come to the Bronx for a three-game set. Rookie right-hander Deivi Garcia will seek to continue his hot streak as the Yankees look to extend the streak to six.

Hopefully, this is the start of a much-needed turnaround.

