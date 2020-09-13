The New York Jets are back and it’s a huge year for Sam Darnold. The third-year quarterback is looking to take the next step forward in his development and starting off hot in Week 1 would be a great step. He’ll face a familiar foe in the Buffalo Bills, a team he’s undefeated against in his career.

Darnold will be playing with a questionable receiver group, but he has no shortage of weapons. Jamison Crowder is one of the best slot receivers in the league, Chris Herndon is a stud at tight end, and Le’Veon Bell is always a threat in the run game or as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.

Here are some of our favorite player prop bets for Darnold on Sunday via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sam Darnold Prop Bets Week 1

Sam Darnold Passing Yards:

Over 224.5 (-112)

Under 224.5 (-112)

Sam Darnold TD Passes:

Over 1.5 (+143)

Under 1.5 (-180)

Sam Darnold Completions:

Over 19.5 (-110)

Under 19.5 (-110)

Sam Darnold Interceptions:

Over 0.5 (-265)

Under 0.5 (+200)

Sam Darnold TD Scorer:

First TD (+4000)

Last TD (+4000)

Any TD (+950)

Sam Darnold 2+ TDs:

Yes (+20000)

Passing Yards Matchup:

Josh Allen (-104)

Sam Darnold (-121)

Passing TDs Matchup:

Josh Allen (+101)

Sam Darnold (-125)

Prop Bet Picks

This is going to be a tough week for Sam Darnold. People around the team expect the young quarterback to emerge as a star this year, but the Bills are a tough team to put up big numbers against. They play more cover four than any team in the NFL and they love to play “bend don’t break” defense. That means there will be a lot of open throws underneath, but not much down the field.

That would indicate that the over on passing yards is a risky play, but the over on completions seems like a safe bet. He threw for 28 completions against the Bills in Week 1 last season. Jamison Crowder caught 14 of those passes and the dynamic slot option will be there all day for him on Sunday.

Stay away from Darnold scoring the first or last touchdown of the game, but there is some value on him scoring any touchdown. The odds are set to +950 and he has the legs to run one in. Darnold ran for two scores last season and when the Jets are inside the five-yard line, head coach Adam Gase has shown a willingness to go with run-pass options. It’s also important to remember that the touchdown props don’t hit on passing touchdowns. They only account for receiving and rushing scores.

The matchup between Darnold and Josh Allen is one of the most intriguing to watch in Week 1. Both quarterbacks were drafted in 2018 and they face each other twice a year. Allen led his squad to the playoffs last season, but Darnold appears to have the upside as the better overall quarterback.

Here are a few other player props listed by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Other New York Jets Player Props

Le’Veon Bell Rushing Yards:

Over 57.5 (+105)

Under 57.5 (-132)

Le’Veon Bell Rushing Attempts:

Over 14.5 (-118)

Under 14.5 (-106)

Le’Veon Bell Receiving Yards:

Over 23.5 (-112)

Under 23.5 (-112)

Le’Veon Bell Receptions:

Over 3.5 (+105)

Under 3.5 (-130)

Jamison Crowder Receiving Yards:

Over 58.5 (-112)

Under 58.5 (-112)

Jamison Crowder Receptions:

Over 4.5 (-108)

Under 4.5 (-113)

