PointsBet is launching in Illinois and the timing couldn’t be better.

As the online sports betting landscape in Illinois continues to explode, PointsBet Sportsbook is launching just in time for NFL Week 1. Illinois is the fourth state that PointsBet will have operations in after previous launches in New Jersey, Iowa, and Indiana.

“The PointsBet team is excited to share that we are now officially live in Illinois, our fourth state of operation in the US,” said Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO. “The passionate sports fans in the state can now experience our leading online sports betting product and see for themselves why we’ve long stated that the best product experience will win. PointsBet possesses competitive advantages by owning our technology environment from end to end, such as unrivaled speed and ease of use on a personalized platform. We, together with our partner Hawthorne Race Course, are thrilled to provide the Illinois consumer with exactly what they’ve been craving.”

BetRivers became the first sportsbook to launch in Illinois when mobile sports betting went live in the state, but DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel followed soon thereafter. PointsBet a partnership deal with Hawthorne Race Course that ensures they have a retail presence in the state as well. In fact, they have four strategic locations in and around Chicago, making them a contender if and when Illinois Governor Pritzker’s emergency declaration ends and bettors are required to register for sportsbooks in person in the state.

PointsBet Sportsbook Picks The Perfect Time To Launch

PointsBet is launching in Illinois at the perfect time for a couple of reasons. The first and most obvious is that they are open for business in time for the first Sunday of NFL football. We all know that when it comes to sports betting, the NFL is king. Launching in time to take advantage of the Week 1 surge can’t be understated.

The second reason this timing works is because Illinois bettors can still register for mobile sports betting through Sept. 19. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker recently suspended in-person registration in the state, but that suspension ends soon (if it’s not extended). PointsBet’s launch gives users time to download the app and sign up from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

After Sept. 19, bettors will have to travel to brick-and-mortar sportsbooks to register for online sports betting.