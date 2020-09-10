DraftKings Sportsbook is going big with their NFL Week 1 promotion for new users. This is a low-risk, high-reward promo that gives new users a chance to pad that bankroll for the rest of the NFL season.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering any NFL team at 100-1 odds for Week 1. This offering presents a unique opportunity bet on any Sunday or Monday game with enhanced odds.

All it takes is a sign-up, a $5 deposit, and a $1 bet on any NFL moneyline to qualify for this insane promotion.

DraftKings Sportsbook 100-1 NFL Odds Details

This is a big-time offer from DraftKings Sportsbook simply because of the low-risk nature of a $1 bet. New users can boost odds on any team on Sunday or Monday. It doesn’t matter how big of a favorite they might be. The max bet on this promo is $1.

Signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook takes no time at all. Click here to begin the sign-up process.

Once you input your information and set up your account, the next step is depositing funds into your account. This can be done through a variety of convenient methods, including but not limited to PayPal, bank transfer, and credit/debit card.

Once you deposit at least $5, visit the sportsbook promo/rewards page and pick the game you want to boost odds on. Remember, choose your game carefully because once you hit “BOOST THIS GAME” you can’t go back and change it. The boosted odds may not immediately appear on your account,. If so, refresh your screen and log back into your account.

This boost comes with a one bet per user limit. It cannot be included in live bets, parlays, or cash-out bets. This offer is available to new users in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, West Virginia, Colorado, Indiana, and Iowa.

NFL Week 1 Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

The good news for bettors in New Jersey is that they can use this boost on the New York Jets, who play on Sunday at 1 p.m. or the New York Giants, who play Monday night at 7:15 p.m.

The bad news is that both teams that call New Jersey home are already underdogs. Therefore, neither team looks like the right bet in this spot. The Jets are currently +225 against the Buffalo Bills on DraftKings Sportsbook. Meanwhile, the Giants are +190 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The smarter play for new users will probably be to go for a huge moneyline favorite, sit back, and enjoy the ride. Here are some of the biggest favorites this weekend for new users to choose from:

Cleveland Browns (+290) @ Baltimore Ravens (-375)

Indianapolis Colts (-400) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (+320)

Philadelphia Eagles (-250) @ Washington Football Team (+205)

New York Jets (+225) @ Buffalo Bills (-286)

Miami Dolphins (+230) @ New England Patriots (-295)

Arizona Cardinals (+255) @ San Francisco 49ers (-315)

Remember, you can boost the odds on any of those heavy favorites to +10000. That’s on offer that you won’t get anywhere other than DraftKings Sportsbook. This is as good of a promotion as new users will find at any sportsbook.

