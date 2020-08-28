The Australian-based PointsBet sportsbook is about to assume a much higher U.S. profile thanks to a newly announced deal with NBC Universal.

The partnership, which makes the rapidly growing PointsBet the official sports betting partner of NBC Sports, figures to greatly expand the brand’s reach as it prepares to enter the key sports betting markets of Colorado and Illinois.

PointsBet is currently available in New Jersey, Indiana, and Iowa.

The deal, which is effective immediately, will strategically place the PointsBet brand – including its odds and intellectual property – throughout NBC Sports’ portfolio of networks and digital platforms.

With this five-year media partnership pact, PointsBet aims to increase its reach and exposure in fiercely competitive markets where online sports betting is legal. More established brands such as DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook lead the way in those markets, but this deal should elevate the status of the ambitious upstart.

What the PointsBet and NBC Sports Deal Means

In short, PointsBet gets the benefit of its sports betting platform to a vastly increased amount of eyeballs. Meanwhile, NBC Sports and its various properties are likely to place an increased focus on sports betting with the integration of PointsBet across its platforms.

For the average person, the second point is likely the most meaningful aspect of this deal. In recent years, sports networks have slowly incorporated sports betting discussions, tips, and advice into pregame and postgame shows.

More recently, both local and national broadcasts have lightly introduced sports betting elements into its presentations. Some networks – including ESPN, NBC, and FOX Sports – have developed programming with a specific focus on sports betting.

Notably, NBC Sports Philadelphia provided an experimental betting-centric alternate broadcast to a 76ers game that heavily featured updated odds and discussion of the game’s flow in relation to betting markets.

As sports betting, particularly online sports betting, continues its rapid expansion throughout the country, expect to see an increased integration of sports betting content into traditional programming.

How PointsBet Will Become More Visible With NBC Sports

The media partnership deal between PointsBet and NBC Sports will immediately be noticeable in a variety of ways:

Expect to see PointsBet’s odds and markets featured across NBC Sports’ national broadcasts and programming as well as in the programming of its eight different regional networks. It’s a good bet that viewers will see the brand referenced in pre and postgame shows along with live game broadcasts.

Rotoworld, a digital fantasy and sports betting property of NBC Sports, will now feature odds and betting data provided by PointsBet. The relationship between player updates, fantasy news, and how such updates and news impacts betting markets makes for a natural fit.

With Spanish-language functionality, PointsBet will also be featured via Telemundo and Telemundo Deportes.

Expect to see PointsBet data and property featured on Golf Channel, NBC Sports Network, NBC digital properties, the recently launched Peacock streaming service, and NBC Sports podcasts.

