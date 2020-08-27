LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 26: A general view of the court after the postponed game five of the first round of the NBA Playoffs between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 26, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The NBA announced the postponement of today's games in response to the Milwaukee Bucks boycotting their game in protest against the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha, Wisconsin police. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
(Photo by Kim Klement - Pool/Getty Images)

NBA players are agreeing to restart the season this weekend, but they continue to put pressure on the owners.

After a player-led wildcat strike led to the postponement of NBA games on Wednesday, the players are planning to resume the season sometime this weekend.

The initial strike was motivated by the police shooting of Jacob Blake and the subsequent unrest in Kenosha, WI. A 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested after allegedly shooting three protestors and killing two on Tuesday night.

The wildcat strike began with the Milwaukee Bucks and other teams followed suit. The players held a meeting Wednesday night to discuss the possibility of ending the season. The Lakers and Clippers both voted to stop the season with LeBron James leading the charge. Every other team voted to continue.

On Thursday morning, the players held another meeting and formed a unified front to continue the 2020 NBA Playoffs, but this does not mean that they are done advocating for change.

“The bubble is about more than just crowning a champion. More so now than ever. It felt like the message was fading. Hopeful this can create a new level of activism and commitment from our owners, league, teams towards real change,” one veteran NBA player told Marc J. Spears of ESPN.

This is a fluid situation that seems to change by the hour. The NBA set off a chain reaction in professional sports that saw the WNBA, MLS, MLB, and ATP postpone games and matches.

There’s more to come on this developing story.

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU