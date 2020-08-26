The New York Knicks put a message out in support of the NBA teams boycotting games in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake.

The New York Knicks might not be in the bubble for the NBA Playoffs right now, but they are in full support of the players who are choosing to boycott Wednesday’s games. The Milwaukee Bucks opted to boycott Game 5 in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The rest of the teams followed suit.

Statement from the New York Knicks. pic.twitter.com/LIvuz8qbVm — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) August 26, 2020

“We support the league’s decision to postpone the games and strongly reiterate our condemnation of racism and violence,” the statement read. The Knicks were criticized for not releasing a statement fast enough in response to the police killing of George Floyd.

Knicks wing and Queens native Maurice Harkless took to Twitter to share a story of an interaction he had with the police while he was in Portland.

Figured the times were appropriate for a quick story pic.twitter.com/WhMVdoQnBU — Maurice Harkless (@moe_harkless) August 26, 2020

Other Knicks, including Julius Randle, Elfrid Payton, and Damyean Dotson took to social media in response to the postponed games. The players are showing a unified front in the bubble and this reaction from Knicks is proof that the solidarity between players extends outside the bubble.

✊🏾 — elfrid payton (@elfrid) August 26, 2020

The NBA is not the only league re-examining things right now. Multiple MLB teams and players are already opting not to play on Wednesday night in solidarity with the NBA.

NBA players are having a meeting with the league on Wednesday night, but it’s still unclear if and when the 2020 NBA Playoffs will continue. Whatever happens, the players are presenting a united front.