The New York Mets are set to resume play on Tuesday after two people in the organization tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday.

Baseball is back in Queens. Joel Sherman of the New York Post is reporting that the New York Mets are scheduled to return to the field Tuesday night against the Miami Marlins. Jon Heyman of MLB Network is reporting it could be a doubleheader.

Breaking: Heard #Mets have had no further COVID-19 positive test results since the original player and coach. They will resume play on Tuesday. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 24, 2020

Mets could start with a doubleheader Tuesday and play a few to make up missed games. @Joelsherman1 also mentioned Tuesday looks good for Mets. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 24, 2020

The Mets missed the final game of their series with the Miami Marlins when two members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19. That game is likely to be made at some point this week, as this upcoming series is the last one the Mets and Marlins will play in 2020.

It makes the most sense to play the doubleheader on Tuesday to get it out of the way before the Mets busy weekend against the New York Yankees.

The Subway Series was postponed this past weekend due to COVID-19 concerns. With the Mets and Yankees weren’t scheduled to play each other again after this weekend series something needed to be done quick. According to Sherman, MLB’s fix is to play two doubleheaders this weekend and a makeup game on Sept. 3.

Hear the makeup schedule for #Mets #Yankees is going to be a doubleheader this Friday, then a signle game Saturday, a doubleheader Sunday and then a single makeup game on Sept. 3 — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 24, 2020

That means the Mets are currently scheduled to play nine games in six days. That means the Mets are going to play six seven-inning games this week. Given their weak starting rotation, that could be a major problem.

If the Mets are going to survive playing six seven-inning games, they’re going to need their rotation to step up. The good news is that standout rookie David Peterson should come off the IL this week. The bad news is Corey Oswalt will likely have to make one more start. Robert Gsellman is also likely going to have to make a few more starts for the Mets unless they make a sudden trade.

The Mets are going to play their most crucial week of games this season. A good week and their set up to make a run for the playoffs. A bad one and they could kiss those playoff chances goodbye.