After another outbreak of COVID-19, MLB is postponing this weekend’s Subway Series between the Yankees and Mets.

Well, this sucks. MLB is officially postponing the Subway Series this weekend. Despite the absence of fans in the stadium, the entire city was looking forward to the first meeting in 2020 between the New York Yankees and New York Mets.

MLB’s Official Statement On Subway Series

“Out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be performed within the New York Mets’ organization, the games between the Mets and New York Yankees at Citi Field on Saturday, August 22nd and Sunday, August 23rd have been postponed. Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as necessary.”

This is the fourth time MLB has had to shut a team down because of positive COVID-19 cases this season.

This is just brutal news for both teams. The Mets were on a three-game winning streak prior to the positive COVID-19 cases that are currently shutting them down.

And the Yankees were in need of a change of scenery after losing in a sweep to the Tampa Bay Rays. The Mets were set to trot out Rick Porcello, Robert Gsellman, and Corey Oswalt this weekend. That could have been exactly what the Yankees needed to wake up the bats and get back to business.

But now we play the waiting game and see how long it takes for the Mets to get back on their feet. The Yankees’ next scheduled game is Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves.