The New York Knicks still don’t have much lottery luck. Despite finishing with the sixth-worst record in the league, the Knicks drop from the sixth pick to the eighth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

This is tough news for the orange and blue, but on the bright side, this year’s draft class is considered very weak. They might just be saving their lottery luck for the loaded class of 2021.

