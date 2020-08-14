DraftKings Sportsbook is the place to bet ahead of the highly-anticipated UFC 252 scheduled to take place from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The card, which features 11 different fights to bet on at DraftKings Sportsbook, presents bettors with plenty of opportunities to cash in on the action, but there’s one offer that stands out above all the rest.

When Daniel Cormier and Stipe Milocic get together for the heavyweight title bout in the UFC 252 main event, new DraftKings Sportsbook bettors will have an opportunity to earn a serious payout without hardly any risk.

With a 252-1 odds offer on either fighter to win the main event, DraftKings Sportsbook firmly cements itself as the place to bet ahead of UFC 252.

DraftKings Sportsbook UFC 252 Promo Gives Bettors Boosted 252-1 Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering outrageous 252-1 odds ahead of the main card event between Cormier and Milocic that allows bettors to place just a $1 bet to earn a potential return of $252.

Obviously, this is the definition of a low-risk/high-reward proposition. Consider that, typically, someone betting on this fight would have to wager well over $252 dollars in order to score this return. However, in this case, a bettor needs to only wager one dollar. Therefore, bettors, essentially, altogether eliminate risk while still taking a crack at a substantial payout.

In light of this information, you likely have two questions:

Why would DraftKings Sportsbook offer such a significant payout? Is there a catch?

Let’s address the second question first. No, there’s not.

This promo is available to any new user that registers with DraftKings Sportsbook. The only requirements are that players must be at least 21 years of age and be physically present in a state where DraftKings currently operates. States include NJ, PA, IN, IA, WV, CO, and IL.

As for why DraftKings would give 252-1 odds for UFC 252, there’s a rather simple explanation. Sports are heating up and the competition for bettors’ attention is also heating up.

With the NBA, NHL, and MLB all in full-swing, along with the NFL starting up in a few weeks, DraftKings (along with its competitors) want to acquire new users and keep those users after sign up. That’s why they’re constantly offering odds boosts, payout boosts, and other creative betting promos.

How Get 252-1 Odds For UFC 252 at DraftKings

Getting started with DraftKings Sportsbook is a quick and easy process. Get it started by clicking right here to register and make your first deposit.

After making your initial deposit, be sure to place a $1 wager on Cormier and Milocic to win the main card heavyweight title bout. In order to qualify, you must place your wager prior to the start of the fight. If your fighter wins, DraftKings will pay it out $252 thanks to this 252-1 special odds boost offer.

DraftKings Sportsbook UFC 252 Odds

Here are the current odds (as of late Friday afternoon) for the UFC 252 main event:

Fight winner: Stipe Mioci (-104)/Daniel Cormier (-115)

Total Rounds: Over 2.5 (-148)/Under 2.5 (+110)

To Go The Distance: Yes (+165)/No (-225)

DraftKings is offering a variety of UFC betting markets on all 11 fights, including:

Fight lines

Winning Method

Round Betting

To Go the Distance

Be sure to check in with the “odds boost” menu to grab some additional betting specials and boosted payouts.

