Chris Kreider gives the New York Rangers a shot of life right at the onset of the second period, but it was short-lived.

Just when the New York Rangers needed him most, Chris Kreider stepped up in a major way. It only took 12 seconds for Kreider to get the Rangers on the board in the second period.

After the Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes played to a stalemate in the first period, but neither team wanted to wait very long in the second period. A few short minutes after Kreider gave the Rangers the lead, the Canes were able to crack Igor Shesterkin for the first time.

Speaking of Shesterkin, the young Russian looks like the real deal out there. It’s unfortunate he was “deemed unfit to play” the last two games. Nothing against Henrik Lundqvist, but the Rangers look like a completely different team with Shesterkin between the pipes.

Say what you want about the Rangers, they’re showing some life with their backs against the wall.