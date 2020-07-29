The bad blood between the Rangers and Islanders stretches back decades. Even in an exhibition game, the fists are flying.

It wouldn’t be a game between the Rangers and Islanders without something physical going down. Don’t tell Brendan Lemieux and Johnny Boychuk that they’re playing in an exhibition.

It’s been a while since these guys have played against someone other than their own teammates. We can’t blame them for wanting to mix it up a little bit. The Isles definitely don’t want to see the veteran Boychuk throwing hands with a tough guy like Lemieux in a meaningless game, but it looks like he made it out of the tussle unscathed.

Tap those sticks and get back at it, boys.

The Islanders were the first to strike. Anthony Beauvillier took advantage of a two-on-one to beat the Russian wunderkind in net—Igor Shesterkin.

Anthony Beauvilliear lights the lamp and breaks the ice. 🚨🚨🚨#Isles pic.twitter.com/uiMo4saesz — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) July 30, 2020

There’s definitely some juice in this game—as much as there can be in a warm-up—and both teams look ready for the real thing to start. Sure, they both look a little rusty and maybe half a step slow, but this is a good test for both sides.