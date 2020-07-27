Yoenis Cespedes has been called a bust and a disaster by fans and the media. The New York Mets star is out to prove them wrong.

In a recent interview with Marly Rivera of ESPN, New York Mets DH Yoenis Cespedes admitted to paying attention to the fans and media. He’s heard and read everything. He’s been called a disaster and bust by most. After injuries kept him on the sidelines for the majority of his four-year $110 million contract fans got fed up and the media played into the narrative. Now Cespedes is back, and he’s ready to prove them all wrong.

He told Rivera, “I think a big part of the motivation is the people who have been out there and have been saying that I can’t do it. I’m going to prove that I can.”

Yoenis Cespedes was once the New York Mets’ savior. In 2015, Cespedes was so good in the second half for the Mets many fans called for him to be considered for National League MVP. His bat changed the Mets’ lineup and helped lead them to the World Series.

He’s never reached those heights again. He was still a dominant player in 2016 finishing top-10 in MVP voting and winning a silver slugger. Cespedes earned his major contract extension. That’s when things fell apart.

Injuries piled up in 2017, 2018, and 2019. Over the course of those three seasons Cespedes has only played 119 games. He’s finally healthy in 2020. He immediately reminded fans who he was on Opening Day when he hit a game-winning home run.

When Rivera asked Cespedes about the home run he said, “That first home run meant a lot to me. That home run to decide the game was one of the top three of my career. To do that after three years and help my team win … that meant a lot to me.

A lot has to go right before Cespedes is officially back, but he got off to a good start on Opening Day.