Time is running out when it comes to Illinois online sports betting. Governor J.B. Pritzker is reversing a decision to suspend in-person registration for mobile sports betting. That means sports bettors in Illinois have until midnight to register for mobile sports betting.

Although companies like DraftKings and FanDuel are working their way into the Illinois market, BetRivers is the only sportsbook with a live app right now.

So what does this mean for you, a sports bettor in Illinois? Well, it means time is of the essence. At 11:59 p.m. CT, the state is cutting off online registration. As a result, anyone who wants to get in on the action will have to go to a retail sportsbook to register for mobile sports betting.

When Will Illinois Allow Online Registration For Sports Betting Again?

Right now, it looks like early 2022 is the likely date for Illinois to move back to online registration for sports betting. However, these things can change on a dime. Instead of waiting to see what happens, sports bettors have a small window of time to sign up right now.

This could be your last chance to avoid the hassle of traveling to a sportsbook and waiting in line to register for mobile sports betting. This is really a no-brainer.

DraftKings and FanDuel are both on the verge of going live in Illinois, but this changes the landscape considerably. Both companies figured out a way to circumvent the 18-month “penalty box” provision by partnering with in-state operators. DraftKings and Casino Queen are partnering up to take advantage of the emerging sports betting market.

This change from online registration to in-person sign-ups is a massive change for Illinois. Time is running out for Illinois sports bettors to get in on the action.

