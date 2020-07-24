DraftKings Sportsbook Illinois is soon set to join the burgeoning Illinois online sports betting market.

With approval already green-lighted by the Illinois Gaming Board, DraftKings Sportsbook (which will formally be called DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook) is now offering a special $100 pre-launch registration offer.

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook Illinois to secure a $100 free bet by clicking right here.

From what we can recall, this is a never-before-seen offer. Most states have strict pre-registration restrictions in place, meaning sportsbooks rarely offer bonuses to new users prior to launch. In this case, however, those who sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook will automatically secure a free $100 bet to use on any market at launch.

DraftKings Sportsbook Illinois Has Special Pre-Launch Offer

DraftKings Sportsbook is expected to be available shortly to bettors in Illinois. Although it is not yet live, bettors have the ability to get registered and receive a $100 free bet just for signing up early.

Think of it as a loyalty bonus.

Getting this offer is straightforward. It’s also easy. Here’s how to do it.

Get started with DraftKings Sportsbook Illinois by clicking right here .

. Then, register your account.

Receive a $100 free bet.

When DraftKings Sportsbook Illinois, officially branded as DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook, formally launches (soon), bettors are free to use their free wager.

Here’s the best news of all. Sports are finally back. After a prolonged shutdown of mainstream sports, the NBA, NHL, and MLB are back in action, providing bettors an abundance of sports to not only watch but also bet on.

Moreover, this $100 free bet can be used on any one of DraftKings Sportsbook’s markets. Such markets include single-game bets, prop bets, parlays, live in-game betting, and more.

DraftKings Comes Early To Illinois Following Deal

There’s no doubt that the Illinois online sports betting market is going to be a big deal. And now that major players such as DraftKings Sportsbook Illinois are part of the picture, it has a chance to become a very big deal.

Though DraftKings’ entry into Illinois was eventually expected to happen, it’s now happening far sooner than expected. How did this occur?

Whereas in other states DraftKings Sportsbook went live with online sports betting rollouts, this was not the case in Illinois. That’s because legislation signed by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker included language designed to give the state’s retail betting locations a head start in the online market. That’s why BetRivers, which is operated by RiversCasino in Des Plaines, has already launched.

The head start included an 18-month waiting period for online-only operators to go live, meaning that DraftKings Sportsbook Illinois was supposed to take awhile before arriving on the scene. And then everything changed.

The coronavirus shutdown brought the Illinois sports betting market to a standstill. In the interim, though, DraftKings was working behind the scenes to strike a deal with a retail location to enter the state. That deal was struck when DraftKings partnered with Casino Queen in East St. Louis. And that’s why DraftKings Sportsbook Illinois will be formally branded as DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook.

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook Illinois to secure a $100 free bet by clicking right here.