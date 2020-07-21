NFL football is less than two months away and DraftKings Sportsbook is preparing a pick’em pool with at least $2 million in payouts. Users can enter this pool for the cool price of $1,500 with a maximum of three entries per player. But the 2020 NFL pick’em pool isn’t your ordinary pool.

Entrants will only have to pick five games of their choice each week for a total of 14 weeks in all. The contest won’t include Week 17 and each player can choose two “bye” weeks to take off. In other words, if you hate the lines one week, you can opt to sit that weekend out entirely.

2020 NFL Pick’Em Is Live In New Jersey

Although online sports betting is yet to go live in New York, bettors in New Jersey can begin signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook’s 2020 NFL pick’em pool. Heck, New Yorkers who live close enough to the border can take a quick trip into New Jersey to sign up before returning home to the Empire State.

At $1,500, the buy-in isn’t chump change, but there’s plenty of money on the table for players — at least $2 million to be exact. First place is guaranteed at least $1 million (50%) while the second (12.5%) and third (6.25%) finishers will finish with at least $250,000 and $125,000, respectively.

That might look like the payouts are top-heavy, but that’s not exactly the case. The top 50 finishers are guaranteed at least $2,500 of the prize and just like all of the payouts, this number will increase if enough entrants join the 2020 NFL pick’em pool.

Terms & Conditions

While the rules of the pool are fairly simple—pick as many winners as possible—there are some specific rules and details that should be noted:

Pick five games from the entire NFL slate for 14 weeks of the 2020 season

Each entrant will have two “off” or “bye” weeks throughout the season

There will be no action on Week 17

Missing a third week will result in a score of 0 for the week in question

Picks can be submitted on a rolling basis throughout the week, locking in favorable lines early if desired

All picks must be submitted by 10 a.m. ET each Sunday

Any week where players nail all five picks will result in a $100 free bet from DraftKings

There is growing concern that the 2020 NFL season will run into issues with COVID-19. Although the NFL’s plan is lacking much clarity, DraftKings Sportsbook‘s plan for the 2020 NFL pick’em pool is not.

First things first, if the season is delayed, the pick’em will be delayed along with it. Should the NFL cancel the season prior to Week 12, the pool will be nullified and all entrants will receive their money back. In the event that the season makes it past Week 12 and is canceled before Week 16, the pool will become official and winners will be chosen based on winning percentages.

The 2020 NFL pick’em pool isn’t for the faint of heart, but it represents a major opportunity for bettors who want to go big this season.

