New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom’s back tightness is nothing to worry about and he plans to be ready for Opening Day.

Fortunately for the New York Mets, starting pitcher Jacob deGrom is healthy and in the clear. The Mets ace left Tuesday’s intrasquad game after experiencing back tightness. He underwent an MRI on Wednesday and it came back clean.

“I feel good. That’s the goal, to pitch on Opening Day,” deGrom said via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. He will apparently be throwing a bullpen session on Friday.

The Mets will be facing their crosstown rivals, the New York Yankees, in an exhibition game on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium. The reigning Cy Young is expected to throw 60-65 pitches. DiComo notes that deGrom should throw 80-85 pitches on Opening Day against the Atlanta Braves.

The Mets surely want to be cautious with the 32-year-old and that’s why we won’t see him throw 90-100 pitches on Opening Day.

Both fans and the organization alike must be relieved. Not only has the team suffered serious injury problems over the past few seasons, but an injury to the team’s best player and arguably the best pitcher in the game would be devastating.

The Mets are viewed as serious contenders going into this season and a healthy deGrom will be crucial in helping the team go all the way. The two-time CY Young winner will be looking to get his hands on the award for the third year in a row.

In 32 starts last year, deGrom went 11-8 with a 2.43 ERA, 167 ERA+, 2.67 FIP, 1.053 WHIP, and an NL-leading 255 strikeouts. He was an All-Star and finished 10th in NL MVP voting.