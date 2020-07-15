NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 28: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets reacts after Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves hits a 2-run home run to left field in the second inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 28, 2019 in New York City.
(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom underwent an MRI Wednesday afternoon that turned up no serious injury concerns. 

In a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Luis Rojas announced that New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom underwent an MRI. At the time the team was still waiting for the results, but they were optimistic.

According to Rojas, the Mets’ ace had shown no visible signs of injury. In fact, he was hitting 100 mph in one inning he pitched. It wasn’t until deGrom told the Mets staff he was having tightness that they began to worry.

Now Anthony DiComo of MLB.com is reporting that deGrom’s MRI came back clean. The Mets are listing their potential Opening Day starter as day-to-day.

That’s phenomenal news for the Mets. The back-to-back Cy Young award winner is a huge part of the Mets’ success. Without deGrom, the Mets’ playoff hopes likely would have been nonexistent.

The one thing that’s still troublesome is that back injuries are tricky. Like hamstring injuries, they have a tendency to linger and reappear. If the Mets rush deGrom back, it could end up costing him even more time.

The good news is that deGrom has been remarkably healthy the last three seasons. He’s made 95 of 69 possible starts in the last three years. That incredible durability should be a reason for hope.

If deGrom does have to miss time, it’s likely the Mets would replace him with David Peterson. The former first-round pick had an impressive outing with the big squad on Tuesday. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, he tossed three shutout innings.

It’s not likely deGrom will miss extended time, but if the Mets need a spot start to open the season, it’ll likely be Peterson.

