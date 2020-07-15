BetMGM has been stepping up its promo game in recent weeks and that trends continues with a wild golf offer as Tiger Woods makes his PGA Tour return this weekend.

Woods is set to tee off on Thursday from Muirfield Village for The Memorial, his first official PGA event since February. The hype for this weekend is considerable given the sport’s most notable player headlines a field that includes nine of the world’s current top-ranked players.

While the field is certainly stacked, BetMGM has a Tiger Woods offer that is simply too good to pass up.

Tiger Woods is available at 100-1 odds to register a Top 50 finish at The Memorial at BetMGM.

BetMGM’s Tiger Woods 100-1 Odds Offer

BetMGM is offering 100-1 odds on Tiger Woods to finish in the Top 50 at The Memorial. That’s not a Top 10 finish or a Top 25 finish. I repeat, a Top 50 finish in a field of 133 total entrants.

Just how good is BetMGM’s 100-1 odds Tiger Woods offer? There are a few points to consider as Woods makes his first PGA Tour start following the coronavirus shutdown.

Woods showed well in the charity match featuring the likes of Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady, and Peyton Manning. But his incredible history at The Memorial is another reason to assume it will cash.

Woods has made 17 career starts at The Memorial and has finished in the Top 25 a total of 13 times. He has finished in the Top 10 on nine different occasions. Ostensibly, Woods makes his return fully healthy and appears poised for a big weekend, even as he shakes off some rust.

So, what exactly does a 100-1 odds offer on Woods to finish in the Top 50 look like? Below, let’s get into the specifics.

How To Get 100-1 Odds on Tiger Woods at BetMGM

How is these for some good odds? Woods enters The Memorial tied for the seventh-best odds to win the weekend. BetMGM is giving bettors 100-1 if he simply places within the Top 50 golfers.

Here’s how to take advantage of this ridiculous offer.

New players in Indiana, Colorado, and West Virginia can access this offer at BetMGM.

Once the brief sign up process is completed, users must simply make their first deposits through one of several widely-used and secure funding methods.

Then, bettors must wager $1 on Woods to win The Memorial.

Regardless of whether Woods actually goes on to outlast the field and capture a sixth victory at The Memorial, BetMGM will issue a $100 payout to bettors. Of course, that’s as long as Woods finishes within the Top 50.

2020 The Memorial Odds

As noted above, it’s an absolutely stacked field for this year’s edition of The Memorial. Featuring several of the world’s top-ranked players, top-ranked FedEx Cup players, and the return of golf icon Tiger Woods, there will be no shortage of drama at Muirfield Village.

There will also be no shortage of drama for bettors at BetMGM wagering on the event.

Undoubtedly, Woods’ return is the biggest storyline, but he’s not the favorite to win. That honor goes to red-hot Bryson DeChambeau. Still, Woods is very much in the mix.

Here’s a look at some of the favorites at BetMGM for The Memorial 2020 event:

Bryson DeChambeau (+1000)

Justin Thomas (+1100)

Rory McIlroy (+1200)

Patrick Cantlay (+1500)

Dustin Johnson (+1600)

Collin Morikawa (+2000)

Jon Rahm (+2200)

Tiger Woods (+2200)

Viktor Hovland (+2200)

