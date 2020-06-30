The sale of the New York Mets is heating up as seven potential bidders gain MLB’s approval. With opening bids due in July, fans could finally have clarity.

Scott Soshnick of Sportico is reporting that MLB has pre-approved seven potential bidders for the New York Mets. Two of the bidders are known to the public already—the bids put together by Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, and Josh Harris and David Blitzer. These two potential bidders have been all over the news, but it turns out they have a ton of competition.

It’s not yet known if the Reuben brothers are one of the pre-approved bidders. While it has been reported that they are interested in buying the team that doesn’t seem to be their main interest. It seems they’d rather buy real estate from the Wilpons then the New York Mets.

That means there are four or five unknown bidders who have been approved by MLB to purchase the team. With that much competition, the Wilpons may be able to drive up the price towards the $2 billion mark.

Opening bids are expected to be due in July. That means Mets fans could have some clarity on who their potential owners are in the coming weeks. The only thing standing in the way is a non-disclosure agreement that every bidder has to sign upon approval.

Potential owners will also get the chance to enter a “data room” to do their due diligence on the franchise before making a bid. There’s no telling how a look at the franchise’s financials will affect bids.

The Marlins were able to close a deal to sell in August after having a Cohen-esque situation unfold in February of 2017. That should be a decent guide for when a Mets deal could happen, with final approval coming in the offseason. The days of the Wilpons as the New York Mets’ owners truly do seem to be coming to a close.