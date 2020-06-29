New York Jets superstar Jamal Adams is one of many NFL players who stood up to applaud the New England Patriots for signing Cam Newton.

When news broke Sunday night that Cam Newton was joining the New England Patriots, many were shocked. The former MVP was signing a one-year deal for the veteran minimum with a ton of incentives. It was a far cry from the contract many expected Newton would sign when the Carolina Panthers released him earlier in the offseason.

Despite that, many NFL players, including New York Jets safety Jamal Adams, were just happy to see Newton land a job. Adams congratulated Newton, while simultaneously “saluting” Pats head coach Bill Belichick.

I salute Coach Bill Belichick for that!

That's Real. Congratulations Cam! — Jamal Adams (@Prez) June 29, 2020

With his injury concerns and his declining numbers, it wasn’t clear if anyone would take a shot on Newton, but many around the league believe he’s still elite.

Many fans will look at this tweet from Adams and connect it to his trade request. They’ll look at him praising the Patriots as a slight against the Jets and yet another way to try to force a move. That isn’t what this is.

Newton is one of the most beloved players in the NFL. He got love from players around the NFL. Adams shouting him out like this is a sign of respect for Cam Newton and nothing more.

The mercurial star will remain under the microscope with the ongoing contract saga. He’s made his stance clear, and comments praising other teams will always look bad in these situations. He should know better, but it could also be that he just doesn’t care about his public perception anymore.