New York Giants tight end Evan Engram is working towards a comeback after an injury-plagued 2019 campaign.

Evan Engram has certainly experienced an up-and-down career since entering the league in 2017. The former first-round draft pick put together a solid rookie year — 64 receptions, 722 yards, and six touchdowns — in what was a devastating three-win season for the New York Giants.

But it’s sort of been downhill from there. Engram battled injuries during his sophomore campaign and ultimately missed five games throughout the year. It worsened the following season, as he missed half of the 16-game slate and underwent foot surgery in December.

The young tight end is working towards a big comeback though, and on Monday, he posted numerous workout videos to his Instagram.

First we’ve seen of Evan Engram running since foot surgery in December. Looking good. #Giants #NFL (Via @eazyengram on IG) pic.twitter.com/0XALQITIjc — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) June 29, 2020

Earlier this offseason, the Giants decided to pick up the fifth-year option on their offensive weapon’s contract. He’s now slated to be in East Rutherford at least through the 2021 season. Nonetheless, many fans believe this upcoming year will be a do-or-die type of campaign for Engram.

He’s definitely discovered some on-field success when healthy, but the injury-related issues outweigh that. Having missed a total of 14 games in three years, Engram will need to prove he can consistently stay out of the medical tent. If not, fans will be expressing their frustrations even more.

Through his eight appearances in 2019, the former Ole Miss Rebel caught 44 balls for 467 yards and three touchdowns. One of those scores happened to be Daniel Jones‘ first career touchdown pass in the midst of a Week 3 win over Tampa Bay.