No one knows how coronavirus will affect the NHL playoffs, but David Quinn will make sure his New York Rangers are ready to play.

The second wave of coronavirus is putting the return of sports in hot water, but the NHL is moving forward with plans for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. New York Rangers head coach David Quinn knows that safety is of the utmost importance, but he understands that he has to make sure his team is prepared to start games soon.

"Until you're told differently, you're preparing for training camp to start on July 10th. Our guys are starting to filter back into New York right now. At the end of the day, our job is to continue to prepare." This week on @MSGNetworks' "Home Ice," Coach Quinn talks RTP: pic.twitter.com/v0OA6miZJk — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) June 27, 2020

“That’s the way you have to go about it. Until you’re told differently, you’re preparing for training camp to start on July 10,” Quinn said. “Our guys are starting to filter back into New York right now and everybody’s got to go through the proper channels in order to get cleared to start practicing with the team and things like that.

“Obviously, there have been guys tested. I think the players and the league, in particular, you’re going to see how this thing evolves and how players react to the disease. But at the end of the day, our job is to continue to prepare for a training camp like we’re going to play and I’m fully confident that will happen.”

Unfortunately, we don’t know if/how a second wave of coronavirus will affect the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. As Quinn says, the only option the Rangers have is to continue to prepare for training camp until they are told differently.

The Rangers will have their hands full with a familiar foe—the Carolina Hurricanes. An upset is definitely possible should the Rangers come out with the same life that they had just prior to the season shutdown. Before the sports world came to a halt, the Rangers were fighting for their playoff lives. Now they’re looking at a shot at making a run for the Stanley Cup.

On the flip side, if the Rangers lose to the Hurricanes in the qualifying round, they could land the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. With that said, making a deep run into the playoffs is the team’s best-case scenario, but the first-overall pick wouldn’t be a bad consolation prize following a qualifying round loss.

according to the homie @vzmercogliano: if NYR lose their play-in round, they can pick: -#1 (if they win their 12.5% chance at the 2nd lotto) -#9 (if NYR are literally the only non-upset in the play-in) -#10 -#11 -#12 -#13 im too loaded to check his math but it seems right https://t.co/zsOsW5wOaU — HockeyStatMiner (@HockeyStatMiner) June 27, 2020