The New York Knicks are parting ways with Allonzo Trier after the undrafted free agent played his way onto the roster as a rookie.

The New York Knicks are making moves now. Just one day after waiving Kadeem Allen and picking up Jared Harper’s two-way contract, president Leon Rose is at it again. On Friday, the Knicks waived Allonzo Trier to make room for ex-Brooklyn Nets forward Theo Pinson.

The former Net was recently waived by Brooklyn to make room for Tyler Johnson. Pinson, who is most well-known for his dancing on the bench, won’t be going to Orlando to take part in the NBA’s 2020 restart. At least as a consolation, he won’t have to go far to link up with his new team.

Trier, on the other hand, is looking for his next opportunity after falling out of the rotation in his second year with the Knicks. The undrafted free agent originally came to New York on a two-way contract and played his way into the regular rotation during his rookie season. He averaged 10.9 points per game on .448/.394/.803 shooting splits.

However, Trier’s shoot-first mentality on the court and in the DMs seemed to wear on his teammates. Following a tight loss to the Houston Rockets in 2018, Trier called out Tim Hardaway Jr. for missing a defensive assignment in a Twitter direct message with a Knicks fan.

Tim Hardaway Jr. on Allonzo Trier's DM: "Who DMed? … Oh so he's blaming other people, basically?" pic.twitter.com/v6QftZ3Had — SNY (@SNYtv) January 24, 2019

But Trier’s rift with Hardaway aside, the man can flat out score the basketball. Teams are always looking for guys who can knock down open jumpers and create their own shots. Trier fits snugly into both those categories.

In fact, the Nets are in need of a scoring guard off the bench with Kyrie Irving out for the remainder of the season. Crazier things have happened.