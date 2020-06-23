The Yankees-Mets Express crew talks about the return of COVID-19 and if/how it’ll impact the return of sports.

Sports are BACK! But so is COVID-19…@leen_amin

and @JoshBESNY dive into the latest news — good and bad — on Yankees-Mets Express https://t.co/MMjOLD9Ugo — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) June 23, 2020

As of right now, MLB, the NBA, and the NHL are all set to return to action within just a few days of each other.

Unfortunately, news about MLB implementing a 60-game season didn’t come out until after the most recent episode of Yankees-Mets Express was recorded, but Leen Amin and Josh Benjamin were excited, albeit nervous, to talk about the return of sports.

“I don’t know about you, but the corona spikes in Florida and…Arizona are making me a bit pessimistic about the return of sports, at least anytime soon”, Amin told Benjamin.

Amin also noted that these spikes would alarm players by citing the example of Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans, who has elected not to participate in the NBA’s restart.

States like Florida and Arizona are experiencing spikes in COVID-19 and this is impacting teams in almost every sport. Amin and Benjamin spoke about how this affects MLB and what some solutions might be.

“With Florida, I think that Manfred should tell all teams… to return to their home stadiums and instill strict quarantine protocols”, Benjamin said.

The two also spoke about Alex Rodriguez potentially purchasing the New York Mets. Because the Wilpons have always been such a mess, Benjamin noted that he wouldn’t believe anything until he saw “pen to paper.”

No podcast is good without a fight, and Benjamin knew just how to get one going when he referred to former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning as one of the most overrated ever.

Behind the scenes was no longer that as Amin and Benjamin discussed the return of Aaron Hicks and broke down the New York Yankees’ crowded outfield, which will undeniably be affected with Hicks’ return, for the listeners.

The two also engaged in an argument about Hicks: Amin isn’t so high on him, but Benjamin disagrees.

Yankees-Mets Express is available on all platforms.