Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred will reportedly implement a 60-game 2020 season after players rejected the final offer.

Major League Baseball will have a 2020 season.

The nightmare has finally concluded.

After months of negotiating, stalling, and media pettiness, Major League Baseball is finally set to return.

Source: Owners plan to implement 60-game season once union responds to two questions posed in statement. https://t.co/6Erj1jLpfK — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 23, 2020

Now, all that’s left to figure out is if the players can report in one week and if the safety guidelines are satisfactory.

Of course, with the way the spring went, part of me still wants to hold my breath until it’s finalized. But there’s finally a real plan to return to the field. No more arguing over prorated pay. No more going back-and-forth over the number of games played.

Just good, old-fashioned baseball in the form of an absolute sprint season.

Things looked bleak Monday evening. The players decisively rejected the final proposal from the owners. The prospect of a 2020 regular season began to fade into oblivion. At best, fans hoped owners would return to the original 48-game proposal.

Instead, Commissioner Rob Manfred will implement a 60-game season under the March 26 agreement. Sure, the extra games may just be in defense against the almost certain impending grievance filed by the players’ union.

But fans don’t care. They’re just happy to have those extra 12 games. They may have been a lot happier with the players’ original proposal of 114 games. But under the circumstances, 60 games will do the trick.

Barring a catastrophic meltdown, players will return to camp in just one week. Spring training will kick off again. And finally, the most insane regular season of baseball ever played will get rolling.

The dark days of baseball are behind us. It’s time to get back to business.