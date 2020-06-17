The New York Rangers went all-in on Twitter by honoring Mark Messier’s famous Game 6 guarantee against the New Jersey Devils in 1994.

It’s a distant but fond memory…

The New York Rangers celebrated their fourth Stanley Cup title with a parade through the streets of New York City on this day, June 17, back in 1994.

Twenty-six years later, the Rangers are expected to faceoff with the Carolina Hurricanes in a new playoff format this summer, which will likely take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Oh, how the times have changed.

While the Broadway Blueshirts prepare for another potential postseason run, the Rangers have been setting the mood for fans by celebrating “1994 Week” via social and on MSG Networks.

On Wednesday, New York kicked off the mid-week by honoring Mark Messier’s historic guarantee win over the New Jersey Devils in Game 6 of the 1993-94 Eastern Conference Finals.

There's a will to win. Then there's Mark Messier. pic.twitter.com/9eK29Ck3J7 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) June 17, 2020

The series of tweets and promotions of the game that’s set to be televised on Wednesday received praised from the Garden Faithful as if the contest took place in recent memory.

After that postseason, Messier earned himself the nod as arguably the most popular Ranger to ever lace up the skates at the Garden.

The overwhelming reaction over Twitter likely proved that notion, too. Here’s a look at the fans’ reactions to the Messier “we will win” tweet.

This fan reminded everyone that the Captain’s smile is still that big and bright — regardless if it’s been over two decades since the Rangers hoisted Lord Stanley.

He got us for all time then We got even in 2012 for matteau (henRIQUE!!!) But there will never be another game 6 like that Respectfully@NJDevils fan — The Starkman (@Starkman55) June 17, 2020

A Devils fan gave their honest opinion on Game 6, but Jersey fans may boot him out of any fan groups after that comment.

Remember it like yesterday! — Native New Yorker (@cloojt) June 17, 2020

i still have this paper… all yellow now but still amazing — gml (@glenlosev) June 17, 2020

This comment seen above was a common theme for the thread.

Fans can see all the reactions here.