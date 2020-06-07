With little consensus at the top of draft boards, the New York Knicks could have LaMelo Ball fall right into their laps.

The New York Knicks don’t know where they’re going to be picking in the 2020 NBA Draft, but they are reportedly high on point guard LaMelo Ball. After finishing last in the NBA, the Golden State Warriors have better odds at a top pick than the Knicks do, but that might not be a problem.

According to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Warriors have Tyrese Haliburton at the top of their point guard board. Letourneau also notes that Golden State is high on shooting guard Anthony Edwards. With the reported interest in Edwards and Haliburton, it’s safe to assume the Warriors aren’t as high on Ball.

Knicks fans should be extremely familiar with Golden State’s lottery odds. The Knicks were in the same position as Golden State last year and slid to the No. 3 pick. Heading into the 2020 lottery, New York has the sixth-best odds at landing the top pick.

Of the teams above the Knicks in lottery odds, the Detroit Pistons are the only team in dire need of a point guard. However, Ball’s potential as a combo guard could be enticing to teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, and yes, perhaps even the Golden State Warriors.

With that said, Golden State’s interest in Haliburton bodes well for the Knicks. A lot can change between now and the draft on Oct. 15. Right now, teams only have game film and virtual meetings to aid in the scouting process. Whether or not in-person meetings and workouts can take place is still a huge “if.”